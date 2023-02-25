Home World Netflix won’t go ahead with Gorillaz movie
The animated film from the creators of Gorillaz, Jamie Hewlett y Damon Albarnis in limbo after Netflix has decided not to go ahead with the project, according to Albarn himself.

Through an interview with a Belgian magazine called “there”Albarn has hinted that the feature film starring the animated band was the victim of cuts and personnel changes at the large streaming company.

In the interview, Albarn said that he and Hewlett have been preparing the film since 2002, and have recently spent time in Los Angeles working on it in earnest. In previous interviews, the pair had described the film as a “deep epic story with the characters and music [de Gorillaz]and “a slightly obtuse story that only sometimes makes sense.” The cancellation, Albarn said, led to work on “Cracker Island”the album that has just been published by the group.

Of its previous long duration “Song Machine, Season One Strange Timez” We commented in the magazine: “And, as tends to happen with combo LPs, this is a mixed bag that accommodates all kinds of genres and styles, from hip hop to rhythm & blues, going through (the obligatory today) synth-pop, electronic, indie-pop, soul or even bossa nova. A sound variety and also explicitly multicultural that enriches the result, but at the same time prevents that logic that could be understood as inherent to the classic album concept. A peculiarity that, in any case, has always been an unmistakable part of Gorillaz’s DNA, and that is highlighted here and has as a consequence the alternation of really interesting elements with innocuous and even somewhat repetitive filling”.

