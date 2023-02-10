Netgear presented Nighthawk M6 Proil “world‘s first 5G mobile hotspot router equipped with Wi-Fi 6E”. The company continues to make the Nighthawk a cutting-edge line after the 2020 M5 was the first 5G mobile router with Wi-Fi 6. The new product, M6 Pro (MR6450), takes it one step further: it supports the 6 GHz band, internet up to 4 Gbps thanks to 5G connectivity, and Wi-Fi speeds up to 3.6 Gbps. There is a built-in firewall to ensure security for the 32 devices it manages to connect to the network.

The Netgear M6 Pro, by removing the battery and using the power adapter, can cover with Wi-Fi up to 92.5 square meters thanks to the In-Home Performance mode. In larger homes, the hotspot can be used in conjunction with an existing Wi-Fi router by plugging it into the 2.5Gbps Ethernet port. For places where the cellular signal is weaker, there are external antennas, sold as accessories, which can boost 5G reception. With the porta USB-C integrated you can recharge your devices or connect a computer or laptop for a maximum speed of 5 Gbps.

The Nighthawk M6 Pro has a display touch 2.8-inch color screen that lets you monitor data usage, view and change your network name and password, check signal strength, and adjust network settings. The mobile router is available immediately at price, certainly not within everyone’s reach, of 999.99 euros.