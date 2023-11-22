Netherlands, exit poll – Wilders’ far right ahead. The anti-migrant leader: “We will govern”

Il Party for Freedom (Pvv) far right, led by Geert Wilders, is ahead in the Dutch legislative elections. According to the first exit poll, cited by the national media, the PVV is first with 35 seats out of the 150 contested, followed by the joint Social Democrats-Greens list of the former vice-president of the European Commission, Frans Timmermanswith 26 seats and by the right-wing liberals of the VVD of the outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, led by the leader Dilan Yesilgoz, former Minister of Justice, with 23 seats. The New Social Contract (NSC) founded by the Christian Democrat Pieter Omtzigt stands at 20 seats.

That of Wilders, standard bearer of Nexit or the exit of the Netherlands from the EU, appears to be a victory obtained by maintaining the hard line of “no to migrants, no to Islamic schools, no to the Koran and no to mosques”. And, if the results are confirmed, he will be the tipping point to create a markedly right-wing coalition after long years spent in opposition. After a tense election campaign, dominated by a rough debate on migration, climate and housing crisis, the over 13 million Dutch those with the right to vote mobilised, even with a lower turnout compared to the past: three hours before closing time they had voted 50% of those entitled.

More than doubling the spoils of the 17 seats obtained in the 2021 elections, Wilders’ PVV would win 35 of the 150 seats up for grabs in the Lower House of the States General of the Netherlands, the only one with universal suffrage. The Labor-Green ticket led by the former vice-president of the European Commission would instead receive 26 seats (against the respective 9 and 8 obtained by running separately in the last round). Third, with a disappointing result compared to expectations, the leader of Kurdish origins Dilan Yesilgoz, considered Rutte’s heir and stuck at 23 seats (11 less than her predecessor achieved in 2021). The New Social Contract (NSC) founded only in August by the Christian Democrat outsider Pieter Omtzigt is further behind at 20 seats.

Attempting the assault on the highest seat of government, however, will not be an easy task even with victory in hand. Although aligned with Wilders in the desire to limit flows, the outgoing Justice Minister Yesilgoz on the eve of the vote had ruled out the possibility of supporting him as prime minister. Her divisive figure, the former refugee child had warned, would not do the country any good even on the international scene. However, there is no possibility of collaboration with Omtzigt and Timmermans. The puzzle remains intricate: last time, Mark Rutte needed 271 days to find the answer. Among the first to congratulate Wilders were the deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini and the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.