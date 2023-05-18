NetherRealm announces Mortal Kombat 1, arrives in September

The rumors were correct: Netherealm and WB Games announced today Mortal Kombat 1a real reboot of the series that sees the story starting from mythological and oriental origins, as we can see in the launch trailer; the game is out on Xbox Series X|S il September 19th.

The developers invite us to discover a completely revolutionized Mortal Kombat universecreated by God of fire Liu Kang. Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era for the iconic franchise: a new combat system, new modes and new Fatalitieswith the addition of the Cameo combatants,

warriors who will help us in the fights, selectable from a list of exclusive characters.

Here is a series of FAQs about the game, followed by the announcement trailer: enjoy!

What kind of game is Mortal Kombat 1?

Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest title in the critically acclaimed Mortal Kombat video game franchise, developed by the award-winning NetherRealm Studios. The game will introduce a Mortal Kombat universe reborn and created by Fire God Liu Kang, featuring reimagined versions of iconic characters like they’ve never been seen before, along with a new battle system, game modes, bone-crushing finishing moves, and more .

Who is developing Mortal Kombat 1?

All versions of Mortal Kombat 1 are built on technology from NetherRealm Studios with oversight from NetherRealm. The NetherRealm team is developing the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game.

QLOC is developing the Steam and Epic Games Store versions of the game. Shiver Entertainment and Saber Interactive are developing the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

Who publishes Mortal Kombat 1?

The Warner Bros. Public games Mortal Kombat

When is Mortal Kombat 1 coming out?

Mortal Kombat 1 will be released worldwide on September 19, 2023.

Will Mortal Kombat 1 be available for Early Access?

Players who purchase the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition or Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition will get early access to the game starting September 14, 2023.

What platforms will Mortal Kombat 1 be available on?

Mortal Kombat 1 will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

On which PC platforms will Mortal Kombat 1 be available?

Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

How much does Mortal Kombat 1 cost?

Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition will be available physically and digitally for $69.99 (SRP) on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC, including Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition will be available physically and digitally for $109.99 (SRP) on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) and will include all content from the Standard Edition , in addition to the Kombat Pack, early access to the game starting September 14th and 1,250 Dragon Crystals (in-game currency). The Kombat Pack will contain a skin for the character Johnny Cage with the likeness of the famous actor and martial artist Jean-Claude Van Damme (available at launch), early access to six new playable characters (available after launch), and five new Kameos Fighters (available after launch).

The Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition will be available physically at select retailers for $249.99 (SRP) only for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S and will include all Premium Edition content and early access, plus a sculpture of Liu Kang designed by COARSE and a skin inspired by the character of Liu Kang in the game, three exclusive art prints, a steel case and an additional 1,450 Dragon Crystals (2,700 total).

Will there be the ability to play Mortal Kombat 1 before release?

Players who pre-order the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will receive access to the Mortal Kombat 1 Beta, which will be available in August 2023.

What characters will be available in Mortal Kombat 1?

Mortal Kombat 1 will feature fighters reimagined as never seen before, including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage and many more.

What are Kameo Fighters and how do they work in Mortal Kombat 1?

Kameo Fighters are a unique roster of partner characters who assist during matches, creating wider gameplay possibilities for players. These characters are chosen separately from the main roster of fighters.

What kind of modes will Mortal Kombat 1 have?

NetherRealm’s genre-defining Story Mode returns with an all-new cinematic storytelling featuring unexpected twists on classic rivalries and original stories for the extensive cast of legendary fighters. Further details on online and offline modes will be coming soon.

Is an internet connection required to play Mortal Kombat 1?

An internet connection is not required to play Mortal Kombat 1, although players will need to be connected to the internet to experience some modes and features.

Do I need a PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold or Nintendo Switch Online membership to play Mortal Kombat 1?

You do not need a PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold or Nintendo Switch Online membership to play Mortal Kombat 1 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S or Nintendo Switch consoles. However, a PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, or Nintendo Switch Online membership will be required for online multiplayer.

Will Mortal Kombat 1 have cross-play and cross-progression?

We plan to add cross-play or cross-progression support after launch.

Will Mortal Kombat 1 have netcode rollback?

Yes, Mortal Kombat 1 will have netcode rollback to support online play.