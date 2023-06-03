Netizens focus on the massacre in Plaza Hollywood (Photos) Hong Kong

The murderer (small picture) did not leave after committing the crime, but stood still at the scene and was arrested by the police officers present. (Image source: Watch China Synthesis)

[Look at China News on June 3, 2023](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Li Huaiju) The “International Broadsword Association” is well-deserved. On the 2nd, a terrorist murder occurred in Hong Kong’s Diamond Hill Plaza Hollywood. Stabbed two women, resulting in their deaths. The incident sparked a lot of topics, and the discussions among netizens mainly focused on three points.

Since the incident took place in broad daylight and in a busy shopping mall, many witnesses uploaded videos and photos of the murder process to the Internet, sparking heated discussions. Many citizens felt chilled, shocked, and disturbed after watching the film. They did not expect such a brutal scene to happen in public.

The current known situation is that the 39-year-old murderer entered Plaza Hollywood alone at 5 pm on the 2nd, and went to a shop to buy a sharp knife. Then he approached two young women who were shopping on the third floor of the shopping mall from behind, and attacked one of the short-haired women almost crazily, stabbing more than 30 knives in a row. During this period, her companion, the long-haired woman, tried unsuccessfully to rescue her, and finally became the target of the assailant’s attack, and her neck was cut to death. The incident took about two minutes.

The police said that at 5:15, a number of citizens reported that there was an attack on the third floor of Plaza Hollywood. The police arrived at the scene 4 minutes later, and quickly subdued and arrested a 39-year-old man at the scene. There was also a blood-stained knife about 12 inches long, and the police officers subdued the assailant immediately. The two wounded, aged 22 and 26, were sent to the United Hospital for emergency treatment, but were certified dead at 6:06 and 6:47.

The police also stated that after preliminary investigations and CCTV inspections, there is currently no evidence that the two deceased were acquainted with the assailant. The assailant is a 39-year-old local man who is unemployed and lives with his family. He has a mental illness record and needs regular follow-up visits. The case will be followed up by Team 1 of the Regional Crime Unit, Kowloon East.

The incident sparked a lot of topics, among which three were the focus of attention of netizens. First of all, it is preliminarily judged that this is a random homicide case. The perpetrators purchased the murder weapon and committed random murders in the shopping mall, rather than premeditated murders.

Some citizens expressed that seeing the video at the scene reminded them of the plot of the movie “Crazy Guy”, and hoped that the government would properly place such mentally ill patients so that they would no longer cause social panic.



(Left photo) A brave citizen took out two stools to stop the assailant. After the police arrived, the citizen left quietly. (Picture on the right) Citizens stepped forward to give first aid to the two women who were attacked. (Image source: Watch China Synthesis)

Second, many netizens praised the brave and caring citizens present. The entire murder process took about 2 minutes, and the murderer’s frenzied behavior made many citizens present panicked and dumbfounded. However, some brave citizens took out two stools to stop the assailants. After the police arrived, the citizen left quietly.



While the assailant was standing still, several citizens stepped forward to give first aid to the two attacked women. (Image source: Internet)

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect looked a little silly and didn’t make a sound during the whole process. During the attack, other enthusiastic people tried to subdue him. Someone patted the assailant on the head with a stool, and the assailant stopped and stood there blankly.

While the assailant was standing still, several citizens stepped forward to do chest compressions for the two attacked women. Photos from the scene showed that the assailant was standing in front of these citizens at the time, holding a bloody sharp knife. Many netizens expressed their admiration for these brave citizens. After all, the murderer is right in front of them, and they don’t know when he will go crazy again.

Third, many netizens believe that Hong Kong is now “government and chaos”, and there are swords and swords every day. Chief Executive Lee Kar-chao and Secretary for Security Tang Ping-keung owe the people of Hong Kong an explanation. Some netizens also wanted to ask Director Deng, is this a “lone wolf terrorist attack”[Note 1]? Did Chief Executive Li feel “very sad” about the death of two innocent Hong Kong people in the attack, and did he treat it as a “serious incident”? 【Note 2】

In addition, some netizens mentioned that on July 1, 2019, protesters occupied the Legislative Council. Although the incident did not involve any bloodshed, the then Chief Executive Carrie Lam led a group of government officials to hold a press conference at 4 am to severely condemn the demonstrators. . Netizens ridiculed, this is really a terrorist attack, will Lee Ka-chao meet reporters in the early morning?

Remark:

[Note 1]On July 1, 2021, a police assassination case occurred in Hong Kong. Deng Bingqiang publicly condemned the assailant and described the incident as a “lone wolf terrorist attack”.

[Note 2]After the Cathay Pacific turmoil, Li Jiachao expressed his position immediately, saying that he felt “very sad” about the discrimination against mainlanders and considered it a “serious incident”.

Source: Watch China

