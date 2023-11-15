NeTuonsPasNosFleuves: Due to pollution, low flow of the Niger River in certain lake areas ~ the eye of Abarraz

Localities suffer from the poor flow of water from the Niger River. This is the case of the lake area of ​​the Timbuktu region, in Mali, which needs an urgent solution.

The Niger River no longer reaches certain localities in the Timbuktu region, located in Mali; the most affected are those located in the lake zone (all the lakes scattered between Diré and Goundam). In these areas, village communities, almost dependent of the riversuffer from poor water flow towards ancient lakes such as (Horo, Télé, Fagubine etc.)

However, these lakes were fed by an arm of the Niger River and allowed local farmers to cultivate the entire grain supply of the current year, thus avoiding famine and the exodus of productive forces.

City of Timbuktu in Mali / via GoogleMaps

Social tensions

Over the past two years, these populations have been helplessly witnessing a conjunction of climatic factors and humans affecting both their survival and that of domestic animals dependent on them. Indeed, with the disappearance of many ponds, the worry of a long-term famine is germinating in the minds of the peasants having no other alternative than to beg for rain.

Village of the region of Timbuktu / Darfa Abdoulaye

The repeated drying up of these ponds destabilizes the ecological balance in the lake areas, because the farmers, unable to cultivate, migrate to nearby villages watered by the river. However, this situation is not favorable to cohesion between the new arrivals, looking for arable land, and the natives claiming usufruct of this land. Thus, Niger has become an alibi fueling social tensions against a backdrop of occupation of land that it waters best.

« For several years, the river has stopped watering the Raz-El-Ma ponds, in the Goundam circle. Which pushed me to migrate to Tonka, where water and agricultural land are abundant, but the people there refuse to give up the land on the grounds that it belongs to them »laments Faradji, a resident of Goundam who ultimately had to migrate to Bamako for his market gardening activities.. “Many of us cannot find land alongside our brothers who know that we had fled ours because of the drying up of the river.”

Uncivil behavior

The causes of the drying up of ponds and the poor flow of water from the river to the lakes involve, in large part, the actions of local residents. The latter have transformed the river into an open-air dump into which tons of garbage made of solid materials are thrown. These combine to form sediment which becomes buried within the river, thereby reducing the normal pattern of water flow to distant areas to feed the lakes.

In addition to human factors, let us also note the silting of the Niger River for decades because of the advance of the desert towards the South of Mali, without any concrete initiative having been undertaken by the public authorities to save Niger from a slow death.

Today, the populations of the lake area are victims of uncivil behavior and the lack of protection of the river. In view of the vital issues covered by the Niger Riverit is urgent to carry out maintenance dredging throughout the national territory to allow the normal flow of water.