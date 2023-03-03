Photographer pigeons are one of the most unusual and amusing inventions in the world of photography. These strange birds have been trained to take photos in flight using a camera mounted on their backs.

The history of photographer pigeons dates back to 1907, when German photographer Julius Neubronner began training his pigeons to carry around a small camera. Initially, Neubronner used his photographer pigeon hims to take aerial photos of surrounding cities and landscapes, but later he also started using his pigeon hims to take photos of events and parties.

Neubronner developed a special technique so that his photographer pigeons could take pictures in flight. He built a tiny camera that weighed only 30 grams and mounted it on the backs of pigeons. Additionally, he developed a leash system so pigeons could be controlled while in flight.

Neubronner’s photography pigeons became very popular and he sold many of his photos to clients around the world. However, with the advent of aerial photography and modern technologies, the use of photographic pigeons has declined.

However, the story of the Neubronner photographer pigeons has inspired many modern photographers to experiment with similar techniques. Today, many photographers use drones or cameras mounted on their pets to take unique photos and videos. But the story of photographer pigeons remains one of the most unusual and fascinating in the world of photography.