The Murcian band Neuman look at the pop of the sixties in “New Year”, a new preview of his upcoming album “Waterhole” which will be released on the 24th of this month.

The trio led by Paco Roman, and based in La Vega granaína, has released a new advance single from his album scheduled for the end of March. The next album will be called “Waterhole” and, as we have already stated, the band has written: “The fact of growing spiritually facilitates the evolution of each album, so, thanks to life for learning, and more so being aware that it is she who is in charge. “Waterhole” is the best album in which I have been able to transmit what I feel. My feelings and emotions wrote the songs, and even more so after going through what we all already know.”

“New Year” is an atypical song that is divided into two parts: the first is led by the piano, precisely the white Petrof piano of the band, and its softness contrasts with the bustle of the second, which is close to a weekend party. of the year of the sixties. However, the band has announced a new tour to present “Waterhole” that will pass through various Spanish towns.

tour dates of Neuman:

March 24 (Café Teatro Central, Baeza; acoustic), May 5 (Lula Club, Madrid), May 6 (Moon Room, Valencia), May 12 (Aliatar Room, Granada), May 13 (Terrao, Almería; acoustic), 19 May (La Trinchera, Málaga), May 20 (Círculo de Arte, Toledo; acoustic), May 26 (Sonidos Al Viento, Port of Cartagena; acoustic) and June 9 (Sala X, Seville)