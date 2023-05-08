Never click on that pop-up: you’ll get a heart attack bill if you do I You cry

There is other negative news that affects many users, in reality it is billions of users who use Google Chrome.

We know you might think that the roe they never end and it would be better to tack on others browser, but is not so. None of these are exempt from problematic. What comes up concerning the search engine of Google it has more resonance given the very high amount of its users. And, then, Google Chrome is very useful.

Allows, in a manner very fastto get the answers to searches. And it must be said that they are also detailed. In addition, it has many services connected which, now, can not be done without. Just think about Gmail, Drive, Docs, Spreadsheets. And these are just to name a few. But there are really a lot of them others.

And they are all very useful. In short, there is a world that revolves around Chrome which facilitates everyday life both on the level working than for leisure. Obviously, in order not to run into bad ones surprisesthe first and most important thing to do is update it constantly and, above all, do it as soon as a new release is available.

These, in fact, go to increase the levels of safety of the account and, consequently, of all data contained in it. Unfortunately, however, there is one thing to know unpleasant which has as its object the updating of this browser. You have to be very careful and not fall into the traps of these sneaky ones scammers.

A pop-up that suddenly appears: if you click it, the trouble begins.

That’s right. A long begins calvary once clicked on this damn pop-up. You absolutely must not take it in consideration. Must ignore it. In practice, this message that appears on the screen tells you that it is impossible to update. To get the new release urgently, the user is invited to click.

Once clicked it will download a file .zip. Once this file is installed, a cryptocurrency miner. This will require a huge amount of energy electric. And it will be able to compromise the functionality of thedevice and, of course, will have consequences disastrous in bill. In practice, it would be better to open them while sitting.

You may risk having a heart attack. Beyond that, then, this malware is able to access all information and i data present on the device, even those banking associated with your account Google. And we all know the consequences. The bill will give you a heart attack, while the missing money in the current account will give you the beating finale.