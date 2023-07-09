Never go to the bathroom with your cell phone, everyone does it but the risks are huge

Going to the bathroom with your cell phone is a rather widespread habit, but, in reality, it would be better to avoid it for some important reasons.

Time, well before i mobile phones, especially the so-called smart ones, the telephone was only a tool to call a person. But, by now, in fact, it seems to us that light years have already passed since those moments, and, some, perhaps, precisely, the digital nativeshe has never even experienced them.

The diffusion of the smartphone

However, once they started to catch on smartphonethings then evolved quickly and progressively, with increasingly frequent news and updates.

Nowadays, however, we really use this device to get things done numerous operationsboth privately and professionally.

In fact, it can be said that, at this point, it has become an almost indispensable technological object, and it is hard to think about not using it at least a few times a day.

Currently, however, there are one myriad of applications with which you can do a lot of things, between chat, plan a dietget distracted with a gamecarry out some acquisitionsand so on.

Thus it is easy to understand that, since there are all these possibilities, users are tempted to take the mobile device whenever the opportunity arises, for example, when traveling by train, waiting in line at some office, when having a coffee break, and more.

The habit to avoid

In this regard, according to recent estimates, it seems that the Italians pass well the 30 percent of the day with eyes fixed on their mobile phone. But, to tell the truth, there is aunhealthy habit quite common that it should be eliminated.

It is, therefore, the fact that many carry it with them smartphone even when they go to toilette. In reality, however, it is not a healthy and hygienic choice.

First of all, because checking an e-mail or social message boards could generate, in some cases, a certain anxiety, a little stress, and other negative feelings which can potentially affect the normal defecation.

But, be careful, there is also another important reason why we should leave our cell phones outside the bathroom door.

Indeed, even if the room is apparently clean, in such an environment it is possible to come into contact with bacteria, germs and of invisible dirt who move to the smartphone screen.

