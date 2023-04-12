The singer Ksenija Pajčin was killed in her apartment in Nikšićka street number 6 in the Belgrade neighborhood of Voždovac, and even 13 years after the terrible tragedy, no one can come to terms with the fact that this beauty is no longer there.

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/RTV PInk official

Ksenija Pajčin was considered one of the most beautiful singers on the domestic public scene, she captivated with her beauty, and hardly any man could resist her charm. Full of energy, always smiling and cheerful, Ksenija raised the atmosphere to a glow wherever she appeared. The entire public was shocked on March 16, 2010, when it was announced that Ksenija was found dead in her apartment in Nikšićka Street.

She was killed by her partner at the time, model Philip Capisoda, who shot the singer and then committed suicide. There is still speculation about the reason for such a terrible tragedy, and famous detectives claim that “the key to the mystery is in the phone.” Fans of this once very popular singer can’t recover from the tragedy even 13 years after her murder, so there are several fan pages that preserve the memory of Ksenia Pajcin.

The mother of the late Ksenija Pajčin awarded the sa daughter’s fans in memory of the martyred singerand they published it on the Instagram account dedicated to her memory – “One photo from a private archive, which was shared with us by Ksenia’s mother Ljubica and uncle Nikola”, says the description of the photo that was published publicly.

The photo shows Ksenija from her childhood, enjoying a sunny day in nature. This post blew up and saddened all the singer’s fans, and there were comments under the post in which they wrote about her beauty and how much they miss her.

The current participant of the reality show Zvezdan Slavnić was in an emotional relationship with Ksenia in his youth, and he talked about it publicly – “Ksenia was my greatest boyhood love. We were together for a year and a half, and then we broke up for another six months. She then she was 16, and I was 17,” begins Slavnić’s story and adds that he never got over the late music star: “She was a special woman, full of energy. She was not only my love, but also my friend. We joked and joked together… Well, I can say all the nicest things about her.”

