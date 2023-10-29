Home » «Never slapped Sophie, she wants to smear me. She is conditioned by others. Luzma? Unheard of cruelty”
World

«Never slapped Sophie, she wants to smear me. She is conditioned by others. Luzma? Unheard of cruelty”

by admin
«Never slapped Sophie, she wants to smear me. She is conditioned by others. Luzma? Unheard of cruelty”

“He could have handled it differently, too much malice and things that weren’t true.” Alessandro Basciano returns to Silvia Toffanin to tell the truth about him about Sophie Codegoni.

Very true, Alessandro Basciano: «Never slapped Sophie, she wants to tarnish me. She is conditioned by others. Luzma? Unheard of cruelty”

«There is no evidence that I cheated on her. She says she doesn’t want to go back to her steps but neither do I, she’s different now. She is very angry and hurt but I understand malice up to a certain point, we have a bond that we will have forever that she is our daughter. I would never have been able to be so biting and I never will. Things are not as she said them, she tells them about her in her own way.”

See also  Contraband cigarettes mailed, cargo seized

You may also like

The effects of the war on the Israeli...

Little Nightmares III – a video shows us...

Gaza, Israeli soldiers raise the national flag over...

Thousands of Palestinians Break Into UNRWA Warehouses in...

Kaiser Chiefs express their most funk pop side...

Reflections and Proposals on Women, Laity, and Church...

Fastweb obtains certification for gender equality

Guatemalan National Police Arrest 64 Alleged Criminals in...

Israeli attacks on Gaza’s healthcare sector are a...

Israel’s Intensifying Ground Operations in Gaza Enter Second...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy