new activation cost for landline customers

The novelty already anticipated by the sales network

Starting from Thursday 2 March 2023, new Windtre landline customers will have to pay double the current cost to activate the offers in FTTH, FTTH EXTRA, FTTC VULA, FTTC EXTRA and NGA.

What changes from March 2, 2023

In fact, the activation cost of all these offers will go from €19.99 to €39.99.

However, this change does not concern the FTTH White Areas and FWA technologies which will maintain the same current activation cost.

Although Windtre’s decision could be seen as a commercial move to increase revenue, current and potential landline customers could be annoyed by the new activation cost which still responds to changing market conditions. However, it is important to underline that Windtre’s offer remains competitive and the quality of the connection provided is top notch according to the latest independent surveys.

