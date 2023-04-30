NEW ADVENTURE AROUND THE SOUTHERN BANANA WITH VUKASINA! Don’t miss “Kojekude po Serbia” today at 16.30 on Kurir television Info

In the new episode of the show “Kojekude po Serbia”, Vukašin takes you to southern Banat.

Every part of Serbia hides many sights, and this week at 4:30 p.m. on Kurir TV, Vukašin Grozdanić will reveal all the interesting things of southern Banat for you. For the first time, your favorite adventurer will give fishing and hunting a chance, even though he doesn’t like either. In the town of Dubovac, he will talk to a professional fisherman who will tell him everything about the sport, and he will also learn that in the town of Deliblato there is a Special Nature Reserve Kraljevac, where there is a floating island. Although he thought that it was just a fishing story and that it was made up by fishermen who had too much to drink, in the end it turned out that there really is a floating island.

There will also be many comparisons of hunting and fishing stories, and who invents more will be discussed in the village of Mramorak, where many local legends and films that were filmed there will be revealed. In order to learn another hunting story, Vukašin also visited Deliblatska peškara, while in Bavanište, where the “Cyrillic Days” event has been held for more than two decades, in which children from Serbia and all over the world participate, he heard many stories. about a dying phenomenon – the Cyrillic alphabet.

There is no doubt that another exciting episode of the show "Kojekude po Srbija" with Vukašin Grozdanić awaits you today at 4:30 p.m.