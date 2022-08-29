Original title: New Experiment of Cantonese Opera by Famous Actor Law Ka-ying

Xinhua News Agency, Hong Kong, August 28th

Xinhua News Agency reporter Lu Min

Luo Jiaying accepts an exclusive interview with a reporter from Xinhua News Agency (photographed on August 22).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wu Xiaochu

On the stage, the robot “Luo Jiaying” made with 3D printing technology performed immaculately. The famous Cantonese opera actress Luo Jiaying, who is also an art planner and director, sat under the stage and looked at the other “self” with a fantastic feeling. .

“It’s me and it’s not me, it seems like it’s real.” Luo Jiaying said.

The innovative Cantonese opera “Happy Cantonese” is currently being staged at the Xiqu Centre in Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Cultural District. It tells the story of a young musician’s journey through home isolation. Young musicians live in the attic of the ancient ancestral house, where the great-grandfather kept many treasures related to Cantonese opera. After opening the score, the musicians went back to the past and enjoyed a number of classic Cantonese opera excerpts, Cantonese opera in ancient tunes and brand music. The robot “Luo Jiaying” plays the great-grandfather in the play.

On August 22, Luo Jiaying (left) and Zhong Zhenzhen (middle), the two directors of the innovative Cantonese opera “Happy Cantonese”, introduced robots to reporters.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wu Xiaochu

“They asked me to perform it according to the script, how to move my hands, how to express my expression, and then record and videotape it.” Luo Jiaying said. Imitation of his facial expressions, voice lines and physical movements, the robot company used 3D printing technology to make robots in a 1:1 ratio, and performed under the operation of artificial intelligence programs.

This is the first time that a robot has participated in a Cantonese opera performance in Hong Kong. Combining cutting-edge technology and ancient art, the innovative expression of traditional opera has attracted many citizens. Law Ka-ying’s good partner and performance arts director of the Hong Kong West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, Zhong Zhenzhen, is the main idea behind the idea. She, who is also the director of the play, told reporters that since the start of the show, the venue was full, and many of them were young people.

Although the high-tech elements are attractive, in Luo Jiaying’s heart, the inheritance of Cantonese opera culture will always be the first.

Stills of the innovative Cantonese opera “Happy Wearing Cantonese” (file photo). Xinhua News Agency (provided by the interviewee)

“How to integrate the elements of tradition and innovation is very particular. Inheritance is the main thing, technology is the supplement, and we must not overwhelm the guest.” Luo Jiaying said, “When the audience enters the theater, what they want to see is the level of the entire play and the singing and recitation of the actors on the stage. Do real work.”

In Hong Kong, a city with a rich mix of Chinese and foreign cultures, Law Ka-ying has the opportunity to watch performances of Western art, and is always pondering how to draw nutrients from it. Compared with Western art, Luo Jiaying has always been proud of the traditional Cantonese opera she has sung for most of her life.

Law Ka-ying has participated in the shooting of many Hong Kong-made films, leaving behind many classic screen images. “When I go to film, I never hesitate to say that I’m a ‘singer’. You think I’m good at acting, that’s because I have a good foundation for ‘singing’.”

Another brand-new experiment by Law Ka-ying is the Cantonese opera one-man show “Asura Palace”, which will be performed in November this year. This play is adapted from Japanese director Akira Kurosawa’s classic film “Rashomon”, with Law Kaying as the writer, director and performer. This is the first “one-man show” in his Cantonese opera career, and it is unprecedented in the history of Cantonese opera in Hong Kong.

In recent years, Law Ka-ying has created a three-and-a-half-hour Cantonese opera “Asura Palace”, which is very popular with audiences. He thought, if there are micro-movies in the movie, can Cantonese opera be a “micro-Cantonese opera”? He decided to create a second time, condensing the full Cantonese opera “Asura Palace” into a “one-man show”, which means that only one actor can perform the entire play. From the production point of view, the “one-man show” is low cost and easy to copy; from the point of view of the viewing experience, the “Micro Cantonese Opera” is short-lived and fast-paced, which will attract more audiences.

The difficulty is self-evident. Even the “Micro Cantonese Opera” and “Asura Palace” are one and a half hours long. In the play, Luo Jiaying has to play 6 roles including a woman, a monk, a husband, and a thief, and try different interpretation methods such as Tsing Yi and Wu Sheng, which quite tests the artistic skills of the actors. assisted by technology.

Luo Jiaying accepts an exclusive interview with a reporter from Xinhua News Agency (photographed on August 22).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wu Xiaochu

Luo Jiaying is not afraid of difficulties. He wants to explore a new way for the promotion of Cantonese opera through his own innovative experiments.

“We have a lot of excellent traditional arts in China. If we don’t work hard to protect and inherit them, they will slowly decline.” Luo Jiaying consciously took up this responsibility, “Discover potential young people and teach them my skills; they Grow up and teach others, pass it from generation to generation.”

At the West Kowloon Chinese Opera Centre, Law Ka-ying and like-minded partners worked hard together. Zhong Zhenzhen told reporters that in recent years, they have held a small theater opera festival every year, displaying various innovative and experimental opera works, providing a platform for artistic exploration and exchange. In addition to various performances, various activities such as opera workshops and cultural lectures are also held to water and cultivate soil for the promotion of traditional opera art.

“We should sow the seeds to the children, take them to the theatre, teach them to appreciate, and plant the seeds of loving traditional culture, which will one day bear fruit.” Luo Jiaying said. Take “Happy Cantonese” for example, they currently perform seven times a week, three of which are student-only performances for children.

In addition to Cantonese opera, Luo Jiaying also loves operas such as Peking Opera and Sichuan Opera. He said that traditional culture can cultivate the body and mind, and there will naturally be a kind of quaint atmosphere when immersed in it.

The 76-year-old Luo Jiaying has a straight body and agile skills. In front of reporters, she put her feet on the railing in front of the stage as soon as she raised her legs. The thoughts about Cantonese opera in his mind are endless. He wants to adapt Greek tragedies and Shakespeare plays into Chinese stories, and even plans to adapt popular mainland TV dramas into Cantonese opera.

Stills of the innovative Cantonese opera “Happy Wearing Cantonese” (file photo). On the upper left is the role of the great-grandfather played by the robot “Luo Jiaying”. Xinhua News Agency (provided by the interviewee)

Luo Jiaying has participated in Cantonese opera cultural exchange activities in the mainland many times. He hopes that the epidemic will end soon, and he will have the opportunity to tour the mainland cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to discuss and communicate with his colleagues in the Cantonese Opera Base Camp.

For Hong Kong Cantonese opera people, Law Ka-ying is not only a respectable veteran, but also a hands-on leader. He seems to be constantly thinking, creating, and moving forward. “For me, Cantonese opera is me, I am Cantonese opera, and I can’t be separated in this life.” Luo Jiaying said.