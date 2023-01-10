Home World New CGTN Radio podcast: How is China fighting the new crown epidemic? |New Crown Pneumonia_Sina Finance_Sina.com
World

New CGTN Radio podcast: How is China fighting the new crown epidemic? |New Crown Pneumonia_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
New CGTN Radio podcast: How is China fighting the new crown epidemic? |New Crown Pneumonia_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Reposted from: CGTN

[CGTNRadiopodcastnew:HowisChinafightingthenewcrownepidemic?】Inthepastthreeyearsthenewcoronavirushasbeenmutatingandnewmutantstrainscontinuetoemergethreateningpeople’shealthFollowtheCGTNRadiopodcast”TheFightAgainstCOVID-19:What’sREALLYGoingOn”andlistento#战病实录#TheworldislearningtolivewithCOVID-19whiledevelopingmedicinesandvaccinesagainstitandsoisChinaWhat’sreallygoingoninChina’sfightagainstthevirus?FollowCGTNRadio’spodcast”TheFightAgainstCOVID-19:What’sREALLYGoingOn”tolearnmore

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

See also  Greece's vaccination rate is still low, the epidemic may worsen significantly at the end of September|Greece|New crown pneumonia_sina news

You may also like

A number of chicken farming companies disclose sales...

Bolsonaro in the hospital: “I will anticipate the...

Brazil: Supreme Court orders arrest of Brasilia police...

Washington Post reveals the deaths of Covid in...

More than 110,000 households in California were hit...

Italian tourist died in an accident on the...

Medical experts tell you how dangerous the Chinese...

Go First, the incredible oversight of the low...

Stoltenberg: “NATO countries have run out of arms...

Be vigilant, counterfeit medicines for the new crown...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy