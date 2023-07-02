New Citroen C3 2023-2024, still advances on the city car of the turning point for much less than 20 thousand euros

Citroen C3 it is a highly functional, compact and easy to handle city car, endowed with a distinctive and personalized style. Its third generation was launched in 2016 and is distinguished by an innovative design, in particular thanks to the use of rubber side panels. These panels, called AirBump by Citroen, are designed to protect the bodywork from annoying scratches, especially those caused by impacts with doors.

Strategically positioned on the doors and bumpers, as well as performing a structural protection function, they constitute a unique design element. Citroen C3 offers a value for money almost unsurpassed in its segment, being one of the most spacious and practical cars in its category. Now the new version is approaching:

This is how Citroen C3 2023-2024 takes shape

Citroen is actively engaged in renewal process of its range of vehiclesand one of the most notable models will be the new Citroen e-C3, an all-electric car that will be presented in October and will be available on the European market in the first quarter of 2024. The future Citroen e-C3 will be produced at the Trnava plant , in Slovakia, where the endothermic engine version of the C3 is currently being produced.

Although Thierry Koskas has not provided information regarding the possibility that the new C3 will also be available with an internal combustion engine in Europe, such a scenario is not excluded, considering the Group’s recent choices relating to Jeep Avenger e Fiat 600. No information is yet available on the platform used for this new model and the CEO himself has not commented on the matter. But it has been revealed that the car’s range will exceed 300km.

Today Citroen C3 stands out for its low management costs and is considered one of the best in terms of value for money, even in comparison to its direct competitors. The petrol and diesel engines offer low fuel consumption and low CO2 emissions. For example, the version with the 83 bhp 1.2 engine has an average consumption of 5.2 l/100 km, while CO2 emissions stand at 117-118 g/km.

The variant equipped with the 102 bhp 1.5 BlueHDI engine has an average consumption of 4 l/100 km and CO2 emissions vary between 105 and 125 g/km. Maintenance costs are highly advantageous, spare parts are easily available and at affordable prices, as are insurance and tax costs, which are lower than for competing models.

L’lens of the French manufacturer is to offer Citroen C3 2023-2024 at a starting price of around 25,000 euros, a very interesting market value especially for those who can access incentives. Although it is difficult to anticipate which tax breaks will be available at the end of the year, assuming a discount of 5,000 euros, the e-C3 could be offered for around 20,000 euros.

Let’s think, for example, of the incentives that arrive in the municipality of Florence up to 12,500 euros or those of the Lombardy Region from 1,000 to 4,000 euros, depending on the selected vehicle type. This figure represents a modest expense compared to the average price of electric cars.

Citroen C3, from the point of view of safety and reliability, can currently surprise, surpassing other cars of the same brand in the various tests. A benchmark are the EuroNcap tests, during which it achieved a four-star rating in 2017. It did not reach the maximum score due to the absence of some active safety devices, such as the emergency braking system. The car has other features such as lane keeping and seat belt audible warning.