Paris police clashed with protesters for the third night in a row as thousands marched across the country against a government plan to raise the retirement age without a parliamentary vote.

Source: Anatolia/ Firas Abdullah

With growing unrest and strikes, President Emmanuel Macron faces his toughest challenge to power since the “Yellow Vest” protests four years ago.

“Macron, resign!” and “Macron will break, we will win,” chanted demonstrators in the southern part of Paris.

Police fired tear gas and clashed with some in the crowd, and protesters set garbage cans on fire.

Municipal authorities banned rallies in Paris’ central square and the nearby Champs-Élysées on Saturday night after demonstrations that resulted in 61 arrests over the previous two nights.

