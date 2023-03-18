Home World New clashes in Paris between protesters against the pension reform and the police: 4,000 people in the square, over 60 arrested
The protests do not subside France for the highly contested pension reform announced by the government of Paris. On Friday evening, starting at approximately 18.00 4 thousand people they gathered in Place de la Concordewhich has become the symbolic place of the protests, giving life to clashes with the police. After a few hours the square was cleared: the evening ended with the arrest of 61 people and several damages to street furniture.

Specifically, the agents arrived at the meeting place and began to cordon off the sensitive points of the square. It is at that point that groups of young people face covered they set the fire with construction material and with barriers. Then, the objects of the attack became the agents: the most violent groups began to throwing objects at the police who replied using i tear gas e charging the crowd.

Accidents there have also been a Lyon where groups of demonstrators carried out a raid on the offices of the Municipality of the fourth arrondissement, starting a fire that was extinguished in a short time.

For days now, thousands of people have been pouring into the French streets against the decision of the French executive to raise the minimum retirement age. And Thursday, after the green light from the Senate, Emmanuel Macron decided to have it activated, through the prime minister Elisabeth Bornethe mechanism provided for by the article 49.3 of the Constitution which, thus, did not require the approval of the deputies as well. A move that sparked further street protests.

