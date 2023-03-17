The protests do not subside France for the highly contested pension reform announced by the government of Paris. And on Friday evening, starting around 6pm 3 thousand people they gathered in Place de la Concordewhich has become the symbolic place of the protests, giving life to clashes with the police.

See also France, protests in place de la Concorde for pension reform: police charges and tear gas – Video

Specifically, the agents arrived at the meeting place and began to cordon off the sensitive points of the square. It is at that point that groups of young people face covered they set the fire with construction material and with barriers. Then, the objects of the attack became the agents: the most violent groups began to throwing objects at the police who replied using i tear gas e charging the crowd.

For days now, thousands of people have been pouring into the French streets against the decision of the French executive to raise the minimum retirement age. And Thursday, after the green light from the Senate, Emmanuel Macron decided to have it activated, through the prime minister Elisabeth Bornethe mechanism provided for by the article 49.3 of the Constitution which, thus, did not require the approval of the deputies as well. A move that sparked street protests.