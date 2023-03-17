Home World New clashes in Paris between protesters against the pension reform and the police: charges and tear gas
World

New clashes in Paris between protesters against the pension reform and the police: charges and tear gas

by admin
New clashes in Paris between protesters against the pension reform and the police: charges and tear gas

The protests do not subside France for the highly contested pension reform announced by the government of Paris. And on Friday evening, starting around 6pm 3 thousand people they gathered in Place de la Concordewhich has become the symbolic place of the protests, giving life to clashes with the police.

Specifically, the agents arrived at the meeting place and began to cordon off the sensitive points of the square. It is at that point that groups of young people face covered they set the fire with construction material and with barriers. Then, the objects of the attack became the agents: the most violent groups began to throwing objects at the police who replied using i tear gas e charging the crowd.

For days now, thousands of people have been pouring into the French streets against the decision of the French executive to raise the minimum retirement age. And Thursday, after the green light from the Senate, Emmanuel Macron decided to have it activated, through the prime minister Elisabeth Bornethe mechanism provided for by the article 49.3 of the Constitution which, thus, did not require the approval of the deputies as well. A move that sparked street protests.

Previous Article

Mexico kills eight at birthday party: 14-year-old nicknamed “El Chapito” arrested

next

See also  Meloni will meet Zelensky in Kiev

You may also like

Quarrel between Zvezda players Luka Mitrović and Luka...

Sigur Rós set a date for their long-awaited...

Turkey will approve Finland’s entry into NATO

There is no institutional decision on sanctions against...

long waiting lists and new doctors to hire

Champions League, Inter underdog in Portugal. But he...

ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin in Ukraine:...

Cagliari Market | Joao Pedro ready to return?...

Samantha Hudson demands more taxis in “Again”

What does the warrant for Vladimir Putin’s arrest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy