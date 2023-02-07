After a first rumor that suggested the imminent arrival of the service Ubisoft+ on Xbox, other clues are arriving today that make us think that the landing of the Ubisoft subscription service on the crusader console either now imminent.
In fact, the indications of the preparations by Microsoft and Ubisoft for the arrival of the service are increasing: in fact, icons with the symbol of the service have been found on the backend of the Xbox store and also in the console’s OS, which would serve to identify the games that they are part of it; but not only that, over 60 games have been “tagged” in the store as part of the Ubisoft subscription (which, for now, we don’t know if it will be integrated with the Game Pass). Most of these are titles that have recently received discounts on Xbox, a further sign of their imminent arrival in subscription Here is the complete list:
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Battleship
- Boggle
- Child of Light
- Family Feud
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry 6
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- Fighter Within
- For Honor
- Grow Up
- Hungry Shark World
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Jeopardy!
- Monopoly Madness
- Monopoly Plus
- OddBallers
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
- Rabbids: Party of Legends
- Rayman Legends
- Riders Republic
- RISK
- Risk: Urban Assault
- Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game – Complete Edition
- Scrabble
- Shape Up
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Steep
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Trivial Pursuit Live!
- Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
- One
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Watch_Dogs
- Watch_Dogs 2
- Wheel of Fortune
- Zombies
In short, things are moving for a revelation that seems increasingly imminent. We just have to wait for official news!
