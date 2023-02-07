After a first rumor that suggested the imminent arrival of the service Ubisoft+ on Xbox, other clues are arriving today that make us think that the landing of the Ubisoft subscription service on the crusader console either now imminent.

In fact, the indications of the preparations by Microsoft and Ubisoft for the arrival of the service are increasing: in fact, icons with the symbol of the service have been found on the backend of the Xbox store and also in the console’s OS, which would serve to identify the games that they are part of it; but not only that, over 60 games have been “tagged” in the store as part of the Ubisoft subscription (which, for now, we don’t know if it will be integrated with the Game Pass). Most of these are titles that have recently received discounts on Xbox, a further sign of their imminent arrival in subscription Here is the complete list:

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Battleship

Boggle

Child of Light

Family Feud

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 6

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry Primal

Fighter Within

For Honor

Grow Up

Hungry Shark World

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Jeopardy!

Monopoly Madness

Monopoly Plus

OddBallers

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show

Rabbids: Party of Legends

Rayman Legends

Riders Republic

RISK

Risk: Urban Assault

Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game – Complete Edition

Scrabble

Shape Up

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Steep

The Crew

The Crew 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Trivial Pursuit Live!

Trivial Pursuit Live! 2

One

Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch_Dogs

Watch_Dogs 2

Wheel of Fortune

Zombies

In short, things are moving for a revelation that seems increasingly imminent. We just have to wait for official news!