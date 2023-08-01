Home » New commander of the operational department of the Palermo carabinieri
World

New commander of the operational department of the Palermo carabinieri

by admin
New commander of the operational department of the Palermo carabinieri

by blogsicilia.it – ​​7 seconds ago

Colonel Ivan Boracchia has assumed the position of Commander of the Operations Department of the Provincial Command of Palermo, taking over from Colonel Andrea Massari transferred to Rome as Deputy Commander of the Carabinieri Command for Environmental Protection and Ecological Transaction. Colonel Boracchia, 48 years old, Sicilian, comes from Gela where he last held command of the Territorial Department.…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The new commander of the Palermo carabinieri operational department appeared 7 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

