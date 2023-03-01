Home World New confirmations of the Tomavistas with Metronomy at the helm
Until now we knew that we could see in the cameraman a The Blue House, Sidonie, Ginebras, Triángulo de Amor Bizarro, Carlangas, Los Punsetes, Mujeres, Cala Vento, Judeline, The Elite y demand. But new confirmations have just been announced, such as those of Metronomy, The Vaccines o Wifeamong others.

The Tomavistas will be held throughout the June 22, 23 and 24 in the Madrid park Enrique Tierno Galvancoinciding with the celebrations of the European Music Day. And in addition to the previously announced La Casa Azul, Sidonie, Ginebras, Triángulo de Amor Bizarro, Carlangas, Los Punsetes, Mujeres, Cala Vento, Judeline, La Élite and Menta, now we can enjoy live performances by international artists such as Metronomy, The Vaccines, Ladytron, La Femme y Allah-las and national as La Bien Querida, Sound Depression, Dog, dani, Queralt Lahoz y Parquesvr. In other words, once again a remarkable diversity of sounds that will further expand the eclecticism of Tomavistas.

Season tickets are already on sale at the festival official website. On the other hand, it should be remembered that the Tomavistas has the support of Vibra Mahou —the music platform of Mahou Cinco Estrellas that promotes live events—, Jägermeister —which has been part of the Tomavistas family since its first edition— and the Madrid’s community.

