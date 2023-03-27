Victoria Gill, Roland Pease

March 27, 2023 at 6:56 am

image captiontext, The scientists said there was a “strong correlation” between early outbreaks and live animal sales in markets.

A team of scientists claims they may have the “best evidence” yet found of how the new coronavirus first jumped to humans.

It’s the latest twist in the search for the source of the worst pandemic in a century. The traceability effort has been fraught with obstacles and highly politicized, with several competing theories that have neither been proven nor fully disproved.

The latest analysis points out that the new coronavirus may have originated from a specific animal species. This analysis is based on evidence gathered three years ago from the South China Wildlife Market in Wuhan, which had been a focal point in the early stages of the outbreak.

In early 2020, when the new coronavirus was still a mystery disease, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) collected environmental samples from markets. The genetic sequences contained in these samples were only recently made public briefly, allowing a team of researchers to analyze them and point to raccoon dogs as possible “intermediate hosts” before the disease spread to humans.

DNA from raccoon dogs, a wild mammal sold live, was found in the same locations where SARS CoV-2 was detected in markets, according to an analysis published online March 20.

image captiontext, Analysis of three-year-old data from the wildlife market where the early outbreak center was located suggests that raccoon dogs may be an “intermediate host.”

However, in the chaotic traceability process, the market has long been closed, and all the animals that have been sold have been culled, and there is still a lack of conclusive evidence. Some scientists considered the three-year delay in releasing this key figure “outrageous”.

The findings come amid signs that the theory of lab leaks is gaining traction among U.S. authorities. See also Meloni will meet Zelensky in Kiev

The Chinese government has strenuously denied that the virus originated from a scientific research institute, but the FBI and Department of Energy have deemed such a scenario “very likely.”

Multiple U.S. departments and agencies have investigated the mystery and come to varying conclusions, but on March 1, the FBI chief accused Beijing of “doing everything in its power to try to obstruct and confuse the public,” revealing that the FBI believes the experiment Chamber leak theory “has been around for a while.” The bureau has not made their findings public, to the dismay of some scientists.

The BBC spoke to some of the scientists involved in the three-year mission to investigate the origins of the new coronavirus. They argue that the new analysis may bring us the closest we’ve come to understanding how the outbreak began, and that disagreements between China and the West are hampering scientific efforts to unravel the mystery.

What does the new research show?

Dr Florence Debarre, a senior researcher at the Paris Institute of Ecology and Environmental Sciences (iEES Paris), was able to ascertain the full genetic sequence of the virus on these key swabs taken from the market. She told the BBC’s Science in Action that she had been “obsessed” with finding the data since she first discovered it existed.

She and her colleagues found and downloaded the genetic sequence in the Global Influenza Sharing Database (GISAID), and then set out to find which species matched virus samples collected at the same location. “We saw the result come up on our screen, and it was: raccoon dog, raccoon dog, raccoon dog, raccoon dog,” she recalls.

“So we found animals and viruses (together),” Dr. De Barre explained. “It doesn’t prove that the animals were infected, but it’s the most plausible explanation for what we’re seeing.” See also The cumulative number of confirmed cases in Brazil exceeds 21.51 million, lifting restrictions on the entry of passengers from the United Kingdom, South Africa and India

image source,Worobey et al image captiontext, The Huanan Seafood Market used to sell live animals, including species now known to be susceptible to the novel coronavirus.

Professor Eddie Holmes of the University of Sydney, who was also involved in the research, said it was “the best evidence we will ever have” of the animal origin of the new coronavirus.

“We’ll never find that intermediate (animal) host – it’s gone,” Professor Holmes told the BBC.

“But it’s extraordinary that the genetic data found these ghosts, not only telling us exactly what species were there, but also exactly where they were in the market,” Professor Holmes said.

How can scientists find the origin of the new crown now?

The new data could provide more clues for further investigation into the outbreak’s origins, but tracking them down will be complicated.

image source,Getty Images

Professor Marion Koopmans from Erasmus University Rotterdam is a member of the traceability team sent to Wuhan by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020. The new analysis “locks down their presence to specific stalls so you can check where the animals sold there come from,” she explained.

“Of course, if it’s an illegal sale, the question is whether you can find it.” See also _juno, review of his album _BCN747 in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

There may still be biological evidence on farms where these animals are raised for trade. If researchers can find farmed animals with antibodies that show they were infected with SARS CoV-2, that could provide another clue. This genetic information can at least narrow the search.

But Professor Holmes said finding the actual virus in animals would be very difficult.

Does this answer the question of how the pandemic started?

It’s not conclusive evidence, and that’s something we’ll probably never have.

The search for this evidence has itself become highly politicized and pernicious. While the finding lends support to the theory that the virus emerged in wild animals and spread to humans in markets, another theory focuses on the possibility of a “lab leak” from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

More recently, the FBI’s involvement has pushed the theory further into the headlines, weeks after the DOE released an intelligence assessment and a Republican-led hearing on the origin of the virus took place.

In an interview with the BBC program, Professor Holmes mentioned previous research on the earliest known cases of the new crown in Wuhan. “The outbreak started in and around the market,” he said. “Now we can see why — the key animals are there.”

“It didn’t start near the laboratory 30 kilometers away. There isn’t a single piece of data showing any early cases around the laboratory.”

However, the slow arrival of this valuable data has led to disappointment and anger among some researchers at the Chinese CDC.

“These figures are three years old – it’s an absolute scandal that it’s taken this long to become public,” Professor Holmes said.

In fact, this information was posted to the GISAID genetic database back in January, but no one noticed it. Presumably, the data was uploaded to provide supporting evidence for a research paper based on the data that researchers at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention are preparing. (Sharing such background data is considered a requirement for publication of scientific papers).

But the data was hidden again shortly after the Chinese researchers learned that others had seen the messages.

At a March 17 news conference, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said “every piece of data” is important to move us closer to that answer. “Every piece of data relevant to the study of the origin of the new coronavirus needs to be shared with the international community immediately.”

“We have to get beyond politics and get back to pure science,” Professor Holmes said.

He added: “Humans get viruses from wild animals – and have done so throughout our evolutionary history. The best thing we can do is stay away from these wild animals and monitor them better.”