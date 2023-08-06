New Costa Rica-El Salvador Ferry Promises to Enhance Central American Economic Relations

New Costa Rica-El Salvador Ferry to Begin Operating, Promising New Stage in Central American Economic Relations

A new ferry service between Costa Rica and El Salvador will begin operations on August 10, providing an alternative route for the transport of goods between the two countries. The ferry, named the Blue Wave Harmony, will travel approximately 360 nautical miles four times a week, reducing costs and travel times for businesses in the region.

The ferry, designed to transport people, vehicles, and cargo, will initially have the capacity to carry 100 vans and 200 passengers on each trip. Departing from Puerto Caldera in Costa Rica and Puerto La Unión in El Salvador, the service aims to improve the competitiveness of both countries at a regional level by establishing a new route for exports and imports.

Operated by the private Panamanian company Blue Way Corporation, the ferry is expected to reduce transport times from 96 to 22 hours for vans travelling between Costa Rica and El Salvador. By avoiding the cumbersome procedures associated with passing through four border posts in Nicaragua and Honduras, businesses can expect smoother and more efficient trade.

The Blue Wave Harmony, built in Germany, offers 73 cabins, a restaurant, and internet facilities, providing a comfortable travel experience for passengers. The service will initially operate four times a week, but this is expected to increase in the future, expanding the offering to tourists and further enhancing regional economic integration.

While the ferry’s capacity is not enough to cover the current movement of merchandise passing through Nicaragua, it presents a solution to the social and political conflicts that often cause roadblocks and delays at the borders. Furthermore, the service allows businesses to bypass potential disruptions caused by the Nicaraguan government, which has previously used trade routes as a bargaining chip.

The new ferry has been met with reservations by carriers from Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Nicaragua, who argue that the cost difference between land and sea transportation is minimal. However, proponents of the ferry service highlight the benefits of reduced costs, travel times, and the elimination of uncertainties associated with transit through Nicaragua.

As the ferry service begins operations, its success or failure will depend on how it is developed and the overall costs involved. Observers anticipate that ferries will become an increasingly popular means of transportation for goods, potentially surpassing land transport through vans. The project has the potential to lower costs, increase trade, and improve economic relations in Central America, creating a virtuous circle of economic growth and integration.

