New coup in Burkina Faso, barely a year after the military coup that overthrew the government in January 2022. Army captain Ibrahim Traore ousted military leader Paul-Henri Damiba, announcing the dissolution of the government and the constitution. The blitz was communicated on television, after the suspension of broadcasts had raised fears of new upheavals in the military junta. A few hours before the confirmation, a statement from the authorities on Facebook had invited the population to calm down. “Negotiations are underway to bring calm and serenity,” read the note.