Winter is the season of high incidence of various respiratory infectious diseases, facing the risk of superimposed epidemics with new coronary pneumonia. In today’s “New Crown Virus Prevention and Control Knowledge” column, let’s learn how to do personal protection in winter.

In winter, whether you are indoors or outdoors, you must insist on wearing masks scientifically. When entering shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, theaters and other places where people gather, take the initiative to scan the code of the venue, cooperate with temperature measurement and code verification, and check nucleic acid certificates, and wear masks throughout the process. Under normal circumstances, the mask should be replaced every 4 hours or so. When changing the mask, you should choose a place that is ventilated and free from crowds, and disinfect your hands after changing the mask.

It is recommended to open windows frequently for ventilation to maintain a hygienic and clean indoor environment and air circulation. Open the window to ventilate 2-3 times a day, 20-30 minutes each time. When the temperature is suitable, the windows can be kept open.

Maintain adequate sleep, actively participate in physical exercise, have a scientific and balanced diet, eat more fresh vegetables and fruits and hot cooked food, consume healthy high-quality protein, avoid overwork, enhance physical fitness and immunity, and develop good hygiene habits and a healthy lifestyle.

Once symptoms such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, loss of smell and taste, conjunctivitis, myalgia, and diarrhea occur, seek medical treatment in accordance with epidemic prevention regulations, wear masks throughout the journey, and avoid taking public transportation.

