New Cupra Leon 2023-2024, much more than a city car the appreciated compact towards an important restyling

Photos captured in Germany of the upcoming restyling of the Cupra Leon 2023-2024 show some interesting cosmetic changes. Starting with the introduction of new LED headlights with a slimmer design, giving a distinctive and differentiated look compared to the basic Seat version on which it is based. The front end is slightly redesigned, with a slightly smaller grille and a larger radiator air intake at the bottom of the bumper.

Mechanically, no significant changes are expected. According to the latest information, the restyling of the Cupra Leon should be available at dealerships over the next year. Let’s take a look in detail:

Cupra Leon is a very successful model on the market, and it will soon receive a facelift that will bring some design changes and a small interior update. During a test session at the Nurburgring, the versione Sportstourer of the car, which represents the ideal place to fine-tune the set-up and test the new technical solutions.

Spy photos show the car still partially camouflaged, but major design changes can be seen at the front and rear. Compared to the previous model, there are some additional details, such as the headlights with a light signature composed of three triangular elements, similar to the one present on the models Tavascan e Terramar. The front bumper and grille also get a makeover, with a slightly increased grille size.

At the rear there appear to be no noticeable major changes. It is possible that with the restyling, Cupra has made only minor changes to the bumper and introduced new graphics for the light clusters. The presence of four tailpipes can be seen, indicating that the car in the spy photos is equipped with the 2-litre four-cylinder TSI engine and 310 HP. As for the engines, no major changes are expected with the restyling.

The current range is expected to be confirmed. It may be possible that plug-in hybrid models receive a larger battery capacity to offer a longer electric range. Spy photos don’t provide a clear view of the car’s interior Cupra Leon Sportstourer. The novelties should be limited to new upholstery and the introduction of an updated version of the infotainment system.

Cupra Leon, looking to the future, continues to keep the focus on those features that arouse enthusiasm among motorists. Despite the recent rise of the Cupra Formentor, the Cupra Leon has seen a notable decline. After the market introduction of two plug-in hybrid versions with 204 HP and 245 HP, and a 245 HP 2.0 TSI engine, the Cupra Leon is now celebrating the arrival of more powerful and performing versions.

The Cupra Leon TSI 300 for the 5-door body and the Cupra Leon Sportstourer TSI 310 HP, which offers fuel consumption of up to 13.5 kilometers per litre, are poised to set new standards among compact sports cars.

The engine suffers a weight reduction thanks to the contribution of DCC, the Adaptive Chassis control system which adjusts the stiffness of the shock absorbers according to the different driving conditions. The 7-speed DSG gearbox allows you to travel at very low revs, with fuel consumption approaching 8 liters per 100 kilometres.

The most performing version of the Cupra Leon at 5 port smeets expectations and represents a worthy successor to the previous generation, which has significantly improved the technological equipment, the quality of the interior and the dynamic behavior. To buy a petrol Cupra Leon, a minimum price of 42,000 euros must be considered, while for the hybrid model it starts from 37,000 euros.