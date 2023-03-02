The new day of the cycle of music and digital feminism arrives EllESmusic, which on this occasion has as its maxims “#8M: Music and technology in the stands: Culture, Artificial Intelligence and FuckGenderRoles”. will be the Friday March 3 at the Canòdrom de Barcelona with free admission prior registration.

Culture, Artificial Intelligence and FuckGenderRoles. You can say higher, but not clearer. For the third consecutive year, the Canodrome of Barcelona and DigitalFems jointly organize a new day of the cycle within the framework of 8M EllESmusican event that seeks to make visible the gender gap that exists in the music and technology industries.

Among the activities we can see a concert in duo format by the singer-songwriter Nuria Duran next to the guitarist Dev and a DJ session of AWWZ in a b2b with nothing less than an artificial intelligence in collaboration with the telecommunications engineer Mireia de Gracia. There will also be a debate on “Culture and digital creativity, artificial intelligence and gender perspective” in which they will participate Antonia Folgueraartist and curator of digital culture, Ana Montserrat (director, screenwriter, producer and scientific disseminator, B23), Mireia de Gracia, Czech Chris (fifty percent of Desert and technology professional working at the intersection of creativity, innovation and technology), Lucia Martinez Prado (founder and director of Break-event, a tool for live music professionals to predict the success of concerts), Thais Ruiz d’Alda (founder and CEO of DigitalFems) and Laura Benítez Valero (Philosopher and university professor focused on philosophy, arts and technoscience). Topics such as artistic creation, the technological development of automated predictions, the brogrammer culture, the gender gap and other topics of obvious interest will be covered.

More information and free registration to attend the conference at this link.