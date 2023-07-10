New decree foreclosure of houses, current accounts, goods with drastic and important changes on the way

What does the new decree for foreclosure of current accounts, assets, houses most likely foresee and what could actually change? After several innovations already approved relating to the foreclosure, the Meloni government would be working to define further innovations and changes that should be included in a new decree. Let’s see below what they foresee and what has already been approved for the foreclosures of money, accounts, houses and other assets.

Waiting for the new decree for the foreclosure of money, houses or other assets with new relative measures, I am several amendments relating to the attachment have already been approved with particular reference to the so-called third-party attachment, which allows the creditor to proceed with the recovery of credits from the debtor but held by another person.

The approved innovations already provide now that the foreclosure with third parties, which can affect money, houses or other assets, must be notified to the initial debtor of the enforceable title and the writ of precept. Foreclosure with third parties involves, in fact, three subjects who are:

proceeding creditor, active party in a substantive and procedural sense; enforced debtor, passive party in a substantive and procedural sense; attached third party, party only in the procedural sense. They have also been changed the jurisdiction of the third-party attachment, for which the attachment of movable assets from third parties, the jurisdiction lies with the judge (therefore the Court) of the place where the assets are located, while for the attachment of credits the competence lies with the judge (therefore the Court) of the place where the debtor has the residence, domicile, abode or registered office.

The only exception in this sense is represented by the case in which the debtor is a public administration: the jurisdiction, in fact, lies with the Court of the place where the third party has his residence, domicile, abode or registered office.

The news relating to the attachment from third parties also concern the procedures: since last June 2022, the attachment to third parties must, in fact, be notified to the initial debtor of the enforceable title and the writ of precept and the notification can also be made by the lawyer by certified e-mail, certified e-mail, or by judicial officer .

Therefore, the new obligations for the third-party attachment are the responsibility of the defender of the creditor and it is always necessary to notify the enrollment in the role both to the debtor and to the attached third party and the proof of the notification must be filed in the procedure file enforceable by the date of the appearance hearing indicated in the deed of attachment to third parties

New decree for foreclosure of current accounts, assets and houses on the way

After the news relating to the foreclosure from third parties already approved, the Meloni government is now starting to define further changes to the procedures for foreclosing money, houses or other assets, changes that could arrive or with a specific ad hoc decreeand hopefully soon or with the new tax reform official, or, again, with the commutation of some recent foreclosure rulings into laws.

In fact, there are several recent sentences that have expressed themselves on the foreclosure of money, accounts, houses and other assets and are waiting to become law. The Court of Cassation, with a recent sentence, for example established that also the severance pay, severance pay for state employees, and severance pay for private employees can be attached, but only in certain cases.

According to the Cassation, a creditor, whether it is the State, regional or municipal bodies, etc., can request the attachment of the TFS to recover outstanding debts in cases of enforceable tax bills already started and unpaid and the limits set for the attachment of the TFS and the Severance indemnities amount to 20% of the liquidation, i.e. one fifth.

Another recent sentence of the Court of Appeal of Milan expressed itself on cases of ineffectiveness of the attachment provision, explaining that the failure to affix the certificates of conformity on the deeds filed at the time of registration in the expropriation register for a real estate attachment , determines the ineffectiveness of the attachment detectable ex officio and incurable.

Another recent and historic sentence of the Court of Cassation has also established that, if a banking contract provides for unfair and abusive clauses, the debtor can oppose the property seizure even if he has not acted promptly in the past, allowing the terms to expire and making it become the final injunction.

However, the following conditions must be met to implement the Supreme Court ruling:

the debtor must be a consumer; the banking agreement must contain at least one unfair clause; the judicial auction must not have ended with the assignment of the property. If all these conditions are met, the debtor can proceed with the opposition to the real estate foreclosure. As a result of the new Cassation ruling, to decide whether a house can actually go to auction or be reacquired by the debtor, the judge must first assess whether the injunction was issued on the basis of abusive clauses contrary to consumer rights.

Thanks to this ruling by the Court of Cassation on the foreclosures of houses already up for auction, many debtors will be able to get back the houses that have already gone to auction subject to real estate foreclosure by banks or finance companies, provided, as explained, that they meet the specific conditions reported.

The changes for the foreclosure of current accounts, houses and other assets coming, however, with the new decree should primarily concern i timing of proceedings, to speed up debt collection times.

The goal is, in fact, to reduce the steps currently envisaged before arriving at the actual foreclosure of current accounts, houses or other assetswhich first provide for assessment and payment notice by the institution holding the credit, then formation of the role and delivery to the Collection Agent and, finally, notification of the file by the Collector to the taxpayer and only afterwards, in the final, start of foreclosure, mortgages or car stops.

The objective of the new decree on attachment is, therefore, to eliminate the passage of both verification and notice of payment by the entity that owns the credit and both the formation of the role and delivery to the Collection Agent, with the establishment of the executive assessment already instead of sending the tax notice to arrive more quickly directly to the collection by eliminating the role of the notices.

