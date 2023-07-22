New Decree Tightens Restrictions on Buying Weapons in Brazil, Overturning Bolsonaro’s Policy

Title: Brazil’s President Lula Tightens Gun Regulations, Reverses Bolsonaro-Era Policy

São Paulo shooting club faces restrictions alongside Bolsonarist propaganda crackdown

By [Author’s Name]

Date: [Date]

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has signed a decree that aims to dismantle the policy implemented by his far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, that significantly relaxed gun regulations in Brazil. The new regulations reintroduce restrictions and limitations that had been lifted during Bolsonaro’s tenure.

Under the new decree, ordinary citizens can still purchase pistols, but restrictions on the number of firearms they can buy have been reinstated. Previously, collectors, shooters, and hunters were allowed to purchase up to 60 weapons annually, but the new limit is set at six. Additionally, these individuals can no longer transport loaded firearms to shooting locations and hunters will need to obtain special authorization from environmental authorities.

One of the significant changes is the reintroduction of the requirement for citizens seeking to buy firearms for self-defense to prove their “effective need” to the Federal Police, a requirement that Bolsonaro had eliminated. Furthermore, shooting clubs will no longer operate 24 hours a day, and they must be located at least one kilometer away from schools. The 9-millimeter caliber pistols, which experienced high sales in recent years, are now classified as restricted use and only suitable for security forces.

The decreased flexibility in gun regulations comes at a time when the number of legally registered firearms in Brazil has surged. According to the Brazilian Public Security Yearbook, there was a 47.5% increase in registered weapons in 2022 compared to 2019, the first year of Bolsonaro’s presidency.

The government plans to introduce a voluntary buy-back program for firearms already in circulation, encouraging citizens to surrender their weapons. The Army will no longer oversee weapon control, with the responsibility now falling under the Federal Police. Some gun owners are concerned that this change may result in more restrictive permit issuances.

Justice and Public Security Minister Flávio Dino has praised the decree, stating that it marks the end of a “tragic and dark chapter” in Brazil. President Lula emphasized that well-armed military police, rather than the civilian population, should be the focus of firearms provisions.

Coinciding with the unveiling of the new gun regulations, President Lula announced additional security measures for the Amazon region, where violence has soared in recent years. The plan includes the establishment of 34 land and river bases, deployment of 6,000 federal and state police agents, and the creation of an international coordination center for the Federal Police in Manaus. This initiative will be supported by an investment of 2 billion reais (approximately 420 million dollars).

In response to the recent coup attempt, President Lula has also presented a bill that proposes stricter penalties for those who attack the presidents of the three branches of power. The bill suggests a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison for such offenses and introduces sentences ranging from six to 12 years for individuals involved in organizing, leading, or financing anti-democratic movements. Additionally, another proposal aims to increase penalties for attacks within schools, an issue that has raised concerns within Brazilian society in recent months.

With the signing of this decree and the introduction of new measures, President Lula has signaled a strong commitment to address public security concerns in Brazil and to reverse the previous administration’s relaxed stance on gun control. The moves have received mixed reactions, with proponents applauding the efforts to prevent the proliferation of firearms, while opponents argue that the changes will negatively impact the arms trade in the country.