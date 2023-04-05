Kalypso Media and developer The Dust today released new details on the story of the new title The Inquisitorto be released in the fourth quarter of 2023, offering a glimpse into the grim events leading up to the turbulent history of the city of Koenigstein via a new story teaser trailer.

The Inquisitor transports players to a 1500 AD alternate religious reality, in which Jesus Christ did not die on the cross to save mankind, but instead broke free and sought violent vengeance on the unbelievers. Centuries later, in the name of the Lord, an army of fanatical Inquisitors continues to mercilessly enforce the so-called Sacred Law. Set in the city of Koenigstein, players take on the role of Mordimer Madderdin, servant of God and Inquisitor whose job it is to investigate crimes plaguing the city walls. But the malevolent mysteries extend far beyond the outskirts of Koenigstein. Mordimer is in fact able to enter the mysterious Unworld, a reality parallel to the real world. Among the most significant features to be counted, the moral choices that we will be forced to make during the game and which will shape our virtual alter-ego deserve particular mention. Will you be ruthless and unscrupulous inquisitors, faithful servants of the Sacred Law, or will you be moderate and merciful? Waiting for the release of the game scheduled for the end of the year, we leave you with the movie. Happy redemption!

