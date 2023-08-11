Home » New details of the crime in Gradačac | Info
World

New details of the crime in Gradačac | Info

by admin
New details of the crime in Gradačac | Info

“Here, watch the murder live now, easy,” said the killer.

Source: social networks

According to the Bosnian media, Nermin Sulejmanović killed at least three people, including a child, in Gradačac.a the police have blocked off the city in a massive manhunt for the killer. As previously reported, Nermin Sulejmanović first killed his wife, and broadcast the crime live on Instagram.

According to new information, Sulejmanović did not stop there and continued his bloody campaign. As confirmed for Klix.ba by the Tuzla Canton Prosecutor’s Office, at least three people were killed. Also, there are several wounded. Sulejmanović has allegedly not been defeated yet.

As confirmed for Klix.ba by the Police Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tuzla Canton, their officers received a tip about the use of firearms in Gradačac. Watching a video posted on Instagram is not recommended due to its extremely disturbing content.

“Today, on August 10, 2023, a male person used a firearm in Gradačac, during which, according to initial information, several people were injured. The man is being intensively searched for. The cantonal prosecutor has been informed about the incident. Police officers are on the scene and are taking necessary measures and actions. Teams of the Police Unit for Special Support have also been dispatched to the field,” according to the Police Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tuzla Canton.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:12 Murder Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić

Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić

(WORLD)

See also  Donald Trump sues the commission investigating the assault on Capitol Hill

You may also like

Udinese- Catanzaro / Probable formations: Beto-Thauvin ahead

VOLKSWAGEN The new California Concept will be unveiled...

A man killed a woman in a live...

TORELLO The secret of long and constant success...

The Hives, crítica de The Death Of Randy...

ECOWAS Reiterates Options for Resolving Crisis in Niger,...

agreement with Kkr for 20%

For Biden, China is “a time bomb”

Latin America would like to take advantage of...

Moscow launches a rocket with a probe towards...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy