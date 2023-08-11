New details of the crime in Gradačac | Info

“Here, watch the murder live now, easy,” said the killer.

According to the Bosnian media, Nermin Sulejmanović killed at least three people, including a child, in Gradačac.a the police have blocked off the city in a massive manhunt for the killer. As previously reported, Nermin Sulejmanović first killed his wife, and broadcast the crime live on Instagram.

According to new information, Sulejmanović did not stop there and continued his bloody campaign. As confirmed for Klix.ba by the Tuzla Canton Prosecutor’s Office, at least three people were killed. Also, there are several wounded. Sulejmanović has allegedly not been defeated yet.

As confirmed for Klix.ba by the Police Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tuzla Canton, their officers received a tip about the use of firearms in Gradačac. Watching a video posted on Instagram is not recommended due to its extremely disturbing content.

“Today, on August 10, 2023, a male person used a firearm in Gradačac, during which, according to initial information, several people were injured. The man is being intensively searched for. The cantonal prosecutor has been informed about the incident. Police officers are on the scene and are taking necessary measures and actions. Teams of the Police Unit for Special Support have also been dispatched to the field,” according to the Police Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tuzla Canton.

