New details on the Japanese Assassin's Creed, Codename Red; elements at the Splinter Cell

New details on the Japanese Assassin’s Creed, Codename Red; elements at the Splinter Cell

After the reveal last September of a series of new Assassin’s Creed projects, today some information has leaked on what is probably the most anticipated of these, Assassin’s Creed: Codename Redset in feudal Japan.

Journalist Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming has revealed some interesting information received from its sources, which make us understand how, beyond the setting, this could be a real “break” AC compared to the franchise’s past.

First Henderson explains that in the game there will be two main characters: uno Shinobi (a ninja) ed a Samurai, and it seems that the short teaser released by Ubisoft in September (below) showed us the female samurai. It seems that the other character, the Shinobi, is an African refugee who learned the way of the Assassin’s Creed.

However, the details become more interesting when it comes to the game mechanics: According to the reporter’s sources, the game will usher in forts stealth elements derived from the Splinter Cell serieswith not only the ability to hide bodies and hide in tall grass, but also to turn off the lights so that our shadow is not detected by enemies.

However, it seems that for the reveal of the game we will have to wait even more than a year, given that for this year – and this E3 – Ubisoft’s attention will be focused on Assassin’s Creed: Mirage. We will inform you when we know more.

