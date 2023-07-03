New discoveries about the Sun | Magazine

Astronomers have discovered a phenomenon similar to shooting stars on the Sun, according to a new study by British researchers.

Observations by the European Space Agency have revealed never-before-seen shapes that resemble shooting stars or meteor-like fireballs within bursts of plasma known as coronal showers.

The findings will be presented this week at the National Astronomy Meeting by lead author Patrick Antolin, assistant professor at Northumbria University.

“The discovery of the coronal rain alone is a huge step forward for solar physics because it gives us important clues about major solar mysteries, such as its heating to millions of degrees”said Doctor Antolin.

Although it does not contain actual water, coronal rain is a condensation process in which some of the sun’s fiery materials collect together due to sudden, localized drops in temperature, reports the PA agency.

The Sun’s corona – the outermost part of its atmosphere – is formed from gas at a temperature of one million degrees.

The rapid drop in temperature produces superdense clumps of plasma up to 250 kilometers wide, and gravity pulls these globules back toward the Sun at speeds in excess of 100 kilometers per second.

Dr. Antolin says the inner solar corona is so hot “that we may never be able to examine it in situ by spacecraft”.

