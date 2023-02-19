In the American city of Philadelphia, a new drug has appeared that leaves terrible wounds on the body and has worried doctors.

A new drug called “Tranqu Dope” which worries doctors, writes “Sky News“, which published an investigative special from the streets of Philadelphia. According to statistics, Every five minutes, a person dies from a drug overdose in Americaand more than 70,000 people annually become victims”opium fentanyl“.

What is “Tranq Dope”?

“Tranqu Dope” is a mixture Fentanylthe opium that has “ravaged” America’s youth, and a veterinary drug called “Ksizalin“. A single dose costs only a few dollars. Users of this drug literally rot their skin. Fresh wounds turn into a crust of dead tissue that leads to amputation of that part of the body if not treated in time.

The use of this drug has increased rapidly in previous years. City Public Health Service found the veterinary drug “Xyzalin” in each of the 39 drug samples tested.

“They should arrest me or put me in rehab far away from here. Or even knocked out and dragged out of Kensington. I just have to get out of here“, He said Zack, an American war veteran who lives in Kensington, the notorious neighborhood where this drug originated.

Zombification of the human body

Sam is 28 years old and one of the users of this drug. He discovered the effects of “tranq dope”.

“Every day that I spend here, my soul remains without a part. This drug is the zombification of the human body. Until nine months ago, I never had any sores. Now I have holes in my legs and feet. I had the opportunity to leave this hell, my parents sent me for treatment seven times before. I couldn’t get off the tranq. In hospitals, they don’t take you off it because they were left behind in another time. Here you can see people who have turned into shells“, Sam described the problems he was facing.

On the streets of Philadelphia – the ground zero of America’s opioid crisis – a new street drug is baffling doctors. It’s called Xylazine or Tranq – and it’s causing horrific wounds on the bodies of those who use it.@Stone_SkyNewsreportshttps://t.co/JmWwKSrRRbpic.twitter.com/egCV5QVbDy — Sky News (@SkyNews)February 16, 2023

(WORLD)