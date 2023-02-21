The first shock with its epicenter in the province of Hanay at 20 on 20 February

A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Hatay province, in southern Turkey, on the border with Syria. Several buildings collapsed and people remained under the rubble: at least 200 would be injured.

In these images, the moment in which the earth shook for the first time captured by a car’s dash cam: the quake at 20 on February 20.

Not even three minutes later, a second quake of magnitude 5.8 hit the same areas. However, the earthquake was also affected in Antalya and Adana, about 200km further north.