New earthquake in Turkey, the moment in which the earth trembles filmed by a car’s dashcam

The first shock with its epicenter in the province of Hanay at 20 on 20 February

A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Hatay province, in southern Turkey, on the border with Syria. Several buildings collapsed and people remained under the rubble: at least 200 would be injured.
In these images, the moment in which the earth shook for the first time captured by a car’s dash cam: the quake at 20 on February 20.
Not even three minutes later, a second quake of magnitude 5.8 hit the same areas. However, the earthquake was also affected in Antalya and Adana, about 200km further north.

February 20, 2023 – Updated February 20, 2023 , 10:36 pm

