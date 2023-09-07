New edition for “PROFONDO NERO”, the meeting between Dylan Dog and Dario Argento

DARIO ARGENTO E DYLAN DOG:

A NEW EDITION

FOR THE HISTORICAL MEETING

BETWEEN THE TWO ICONS OF HORROR

“Profondo Nero” arrives at the comic store and bookstore on September 15th

the story written by the Master of the thrill Dario Argento

with drawings by Corrado Roi

The meeting between Dylan Dog and Dario Argento makes its debut on September 15th in bookstores and comic shops in a new edition. A story black as night in which the legendary master of Italian horror (just think of Suspiria and of course Profondo Rosso) interprets the atmospheres of Tiziano Sclavi’s character according to his dreamlike and deeply disturbing style. The volume, written by Dario Argento with the collaboration of Stefano Piani, sees the main illustrator of gothic atmospheres, the great Corrado Roi, Master of Shadows, whose stroke remains among the most disturbing, evocative and loved by Dylan Dog fans.

In DYLAN DOG. DEEP BLACK we ask ourselves: who is Lais, the splendid and mysterious model with whom Dylan Dog falls in love at the opening of a photographic exhibition, and who seems to have vanished into thin air? To follow his trail, the Nightmare Investigator will find himself digging into a sordid mystery, which will lead him to an unpredictable, horrendous truth.

Exclusively in the Starshop circuit bookshops, at the Bonelli Store and on Sergio Bonelli Editore’s online shop, the volume is also available in a Variant version with a special cover.

