New edition of Rit/mo and its garden of delights

He May 5 and 6 comes back rit/mo, one of those unique dates that exalt spring with the best of club electronica in a privileged natural space. Two scenarios in Place of the Hermitage of the Tres Juanes (Atarfe-Granada) With the presence of Audrey Danza, Identified Patient o Erol Alkan among more than twenty artists.

Spring is seasonally more ephemeral and as far as live music is concerned, it is being subjected to the triggering of a fragmented summer. Rit/mo is one of those dates that still celebrates that floral communion between nature and leisure with a musical proposal that invites you to dance to the sound of good weather. The paraje of the Hermitage of the Tres Juanes, a few kilometers from Granada will become a kind of garden of the most exuberant sound delights of the moment. Two scenes camouflaged in nature, Kiosk y Bosquesuch as meetpoints of two private journeys.

The line up has a series of recommendations that jumps out at us among so many dance flora. Of course Erol Alkan, his remixes for Two Door Cinema Club, Interpol, Hot Chip… precede him, as well as his presence at Sonar, Primavera Sound or his monthly sessions for the BBC. High-flying indie electro that you will surely recognize. But if what you want is to get lost in the undergrowth of trance, on Friday don’t move from the Kiosko stage and let yourself be intoxicated by Audrey Danza. Resident at the famous Monte Carlo parties, the Swiss dj has made the progressive sounds of the 90s fashionable again. Her edits of great songs mixed with acid techno at many bpms make her sessions a real hit (take a look at her Boiler Room). See also EU, Sassoli "Make it stronger, more resistant, democratic and united"

For Saturday we have to imagine the Hermitage of the Tres Juanes surrounded by a field of tulips. Because it is the day of Holland and of that scene that returns to reign in the clubs of the world. on one side Identified Patient, a battering ram for the Dekmantel label (read also the festival), will close the night with his dark and industrial electro, although capable of taking unexpected turns in some energetic sessions full of shocks. The other of the three Dutch references (in addition to Interstellar Funk) is a delicatessen to be enjoyed on the Bosque stage in the late afternoon. Is about Rey Colino, a name on the rise from Amsterdam and that explores in that new progressive sound of trance influences. An unattainable artist in a few years and that now is the time to enjoy it in the short distance.

Of course, these would be our recommendations, but outside of the menu, the Korean Naone, Javi Redondo or Undo’s live will surely be there. Even so, we insist, Rit/mo is an appointment to discover and, why not, to discover oneself.