new elections to govern alone

by gds.it – ​​1 hour ago

At the polls, the Greeks reconfirm their confidence in outgoing premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis, head of the conservative party of Nea Dimokratia, who is far from the opposition, starting with Syriza. A “clear victory”, even higher than expected…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Mitsotakis wins in Greece but that’s not enough: new elections to govern only appeared 1 hour ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.