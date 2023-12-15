new enabled smartphones, and there is also the Galaxy S23 FE

WindTre extends the range of products compatible with the Voice over LTE (VoLTE), smartphones that can make calls via the LTE (4G) network. The fact of not having to pass calls through the 3G or 2G network, in addition to making them more secure and having better quality audio, guarantees the possibility of quickly surfing the net even during telephone conversations.

It may seem trivial, but being able to hotspot navigation from another device at a good speed even during a long call in some circumstances can make a difference. VoLTE is a (free) function that many now take for granted, but WindTre must enable that specific model to make calls without leaving the 4G network. In the past few hours in the list of VoLTE-enabled products they have been introduced:

It is the second update to the list that WindTre makes in December. Previously at the beginning of the month, the operator had introduced some models, many of which are smartphones from the Xiaomi group, including 13 Ultra, Poco F5 and F5 Pro. the complete list of supported products (a huge plank, you will imagine) we invite you to consult the link in SOURCE.

