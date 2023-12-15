Home » new enabled smartphones, and there is also the Galaxy S23 FE
World

new enabled smartphones, and there is also the Galaxy S23 FE

by admin
new enabled smartphones, and there is also the Galaxy S23 FE

WindTre extends the range of products compatible with the Voice over LTE (VoLTE), smartphones that can make calls via the LTE (4G) network. The fact of not having to pass calls through the 3G or 2G network, in addition to making them more secure and having better quality audio, guarantees the possibility of quickly surfing the net even during telephone conversations.

It may seem trivial, but being able to hotspot navigation from another device at a good speed even during a long call in some circumstances can make a difference. VoLTE is a (free) function that many now take for granted, but WindTre must enable that specific model to make calls without leaving the 4G network. In the past few hours in the list of VoLTE-enabled products they have been introduced:

It is the second update to the list that WindTre makes in December. Previously at the beginning of the month, the operator had introduced some models, many of which are smartphones from the Xiaomi group, including 13 Ultra, Poco F5 and F5 Pro. the complete list of supported products (a huge plank, you will imagine) we invite you to consult the link in SOURCE.

See also  US wrestler John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a "country"

You may also like

Negotiations to curb the Hezbollah threat on the...

In Matanzas they will receive three pounds of...

The last meeting before the elections of ProGlas...

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict in Gaza Strip: Fierce Fighting Continues,...

In Brazil, Parliament overturned President Lula’s veto on...

Fiscal Oversight Board approves permanent increase for Puerto...

The Palermo footballers with the young patients of...

Gaza, telecommunications interrupted in the Strip. Israel attacks...

Meeting between Venezuela and Guyana over the Essequibo,...

GROTESQUE STORIES OF MONSTERS – Mondo Japan

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy