New episode of “Here is a theme”, the SGAE and Mondo Sonoro podcast

The second of the six episodes of the new podcast of SGAE Foundation y Sound world, “Here’s a Theme”. In this second program the protagonists are Colombians Julian Mayorga and Simona Sanchez. You can listen to the podcast at this link..

“Here’s a theme” is a new podcast from Fundación SGAE that deals with some of the hottest topics in the music industry in our country. The direct testimony of artists and professionals will illuminate rarely explored angles in the deep and rich synergies that occur between both facets of the scene.

In this second chapter of “Here’s a theme” we build two-way bridges between Latin America and Spain. International meetings such as BIME Bogotá, which celebrates its second edition from May 3 to 6, strengthen ties between the music industries on both sides of the Atlantic. A whole moment in which the sounds of those latitudes have great global repercussions.

Almost nine years ago the Colombian artist Julian Mayorga he had to restart his career in Madrid, where he came to study Composition. His unusual proposal, a mixture of electronic bases and cumbia with surreal lyrics, had carved a niche for itself in the underground scene in his country, but was unknown in Spain. Mayorga tells us about his experience making his way as a musician.

Julián’s testimony is complemented by that of Simona Sánchez, also Colombian. She has been a leading figure on public radio in recent years, and today she is the spokesperson for BIME Bogotawithin the organizing company Last Tour. Sánchez reflects on the role of the event and specifically of programs such as Campus Formación SGAEwhich offer valuable theoretical and practical tools to be part of the sector. See also Minsk threatens the EU: "No sanctions or stop gas exports"

throughout the six episodes personalities as diverse as interesting are invited from an industry in constant evolution: the export of Spanish talent, the bridges and transfers between Spain and Latin America through the international fair BIME and FlamencoEñe, the global impact of urban music or the current panorama of electronics, will be some of the topics covered with an agile and direct style. The host is the journalist and musician Jose Carlos Pena, a collaborator of Mondo Sonoro for more than a decade. The episodes will be available on the main streaming platforms (Spotify, iVoox, Amazon Music, Apple Podcast, Deezer…)