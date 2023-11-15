New Erratic Tropical Cyclone Threatens Coasts in November

A new erratic tropical cyclone threatens the country’s coasts for this month of November.

According to information from the National Meteorological Service, the formation of a new erratic tropical cyclone is expected to affect the south of the Mexican Caribbean, after several tropical cyclones and hurricanes hit the country’s coasts during the month of October and early November.

Lidia and Pilar were two of the tropical cyclones that caused the most problems in the country in recent weeks. Conagua indicates that a new low pressure area is being generated in the Caribbean Sea.

“The normal thing is that they occur in the Gulf of Mexico because it is where the cold air masses are most accentuated; In the case of Pilar, it was the effect of the runoff of the cold air mass over the isthmus of Tehuantepec that caused this erratic movement,” said Alejandra Méndez Girón, coordinator of the National Meteorological Service.

WHAT IS A TROPICAL CYCLONE WITH ERRATIC MOTION?

According to the National Meteorological Service, a tropical cyclone with erratic movement occurs when this natural phenomenon has unusual trajectories with abrupt changes, which come and go, with a high possibility of impacting the same place twice.

One of the characteristics that make them more dangerous than a regular tropical cyclone is that tropical cyclones with erratic movements reach a speed between 4 and 7 kilometers per hour.

“If there is a possibility because we already have cold and warm systems, we are at the end of the season and as I mentioned, they occur at this time of October and November when these systems occur,” stated Alejandra Méndez Girón.

AREAS AFFECTED BY THE ERRATIC TROPICAL CYCLONE?

According to the first reports from the National Meteorological Service and US authorities, Cuba, Jamaica and Haiti would be the first countries affected in the event that the erratic tropical cyclone hits.

For now there is a 10 percent chance that a cyclonic development will form in the next 48 hours. And 70 percent in the next 7 days.

In the latest report, the erratic tropical cyclone is located 790 kilometers east-southeast of Puerto Costa Maya, Quintana Roo, and moving towards the northeast.

