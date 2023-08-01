New Ferry Service ‘Perseverancia’ to Begin Operations on Nueva Gerona-Batabanó Route

Title: “New Ferry Service ‘Perseverancia’ to Begin Regular Operations on Nueva Gerona-Batabanó Route”

Date: July 31, 2022

The Cuban government has announced the commencement of regular operations for the ferry “Perseverancia” on the Nueva Gerona-Batabanó route starting from August 5. As of Monday, July 31, tickets for this service are now available for purchase through the Traveler Reservation Services Company’s agencies, as well as via the convenient Viajando mobile application.

According to official sources, ticket prices for the ferry service range up to $780.00 CUP. Passengers will pay a fixed rate of $200.00 CUP per person, as stated in an official note. However, separate rates have been established for various types of vehicles: bicycles costing $130.00 CUP, mopeds at $260.00 CUP, motorcycles at $325.00 CUP, and tricycles at $390.00 CUP.

For the transportation of cars, the fee will be $650.00 CUP, while rural cars or trucks will be charged $780.00 CUP. The same fee applies to passenger vehicles with up to 12 seats (minibus).

Initially, the “Perseverancia” ferry will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout August. The existing catamaran departures will also continue as scheduled. However, starting in September, the service schedule will be modified. The ferry will only operate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, while a daily catamaran trip will be added to the usual schedule.

The ferry has a capacity to transport 430 passengers per trip, representing twice the capacity of the previously operated catamarans. It is important to note that the ferry service will alternate with the catamarans, as announced by the official sources.

The acquisition of the “Perseverancia” ferry was aimed at enhancing passenger transportation, as well as supporting cargo transportation on the maritime route between Nueva Gerona and Batabanó. The Cuban government had initially reported the purchase of this ferry in July 2022.

With the introduction of the “Perseverancia” ferry, travelers can expect improved connectivity and convenience on the Nueva Gerona-Batabanó route. The expansion of transportation options will undoubtedly benefit both local residents and tourists alike.

