New Fiat 600 2023, the first impressions and comments of the SUV officially presented tomorrow 4 July

The new Fiat 600 2023 it was first spotted on the streets of Rome without any camouflage during the filming of the spot, revealing the details of the bodywork, to then be the subject of the official presentation. Here’s what the new generation of the Fiat 600 looks like and the expected date for its launch in Italy.

With a view to abandoning the unprofitable city car segments, Stellantis has decided to recall the Fiat 600 name and apply it to a new segment, which represents the new car market in Europe. The 2023 Fiat 600 was reborn as a segment B SUV and shares many design features with the Fiat 500X. But the dimensions are slightly smaller and the stylistic choices of the front seem to be aimed at arousing interest among a wider and general public. We are now interested in exploring:

First impressions and comments on the Fiat 600 2023

There is a first aspect that immediately catches the attention of commentators and that is the color chosen by Fiat for the bodywork. Indeed, the non-color because the Italian car manufacturer has decided to give up the gray. All future Fiats, from the 600 onwards, will only be available in colorful and lively shades, completely abandoning the gray. We are in front of a B-Suv with a distinctive design and bright colors, conceived as aversatile and practical option for families. This model symbolizes a new direction for Fiat, with a unique character and a well-defined space in the Fiat range.

Although the 2023 Fiat 600 will partially replace the 500L and overlap with the 500X, it will be a autonomous and distinctive model, characterized by a unique design and a specific use philosophy. This car represents a cross between the size and habitability of the 500L and the more off-road oriented style of the 500X.

Il design of the new Fiat 600 follows the lines already seen on the Fiat 500e, with integrated LED headlights and a characteristic eyebrow on the bonnet. The front features a wide grille incorporating ADAS sensors while the tailgate is more elongated to optimize boot space, potentially with more capacity than the Avenger.

The back is pleasant and stands out for the new Fiat lettering and the 600 logo with the Italian flag. The line recalls that of the 500X. The front grille matches the body color and is a matter of personal taste. Some also note similarities in the rear design and taillights with the Fiat Stilo.

In some respects, remember Jeep Renegade, also with regard to the dashboard. In addition to the aesthetic impressions, the new Fiat 600, like the Fiat 500X, is based on a platform shared with Jeep cars. Fiat’s new B-segment SUV will be built on the ECMP2 platform Jeep Avenger and will be shared with all of the group’s new segment B and C electric cars.

Fiat 600 will share much of the interior with the electric 500. But some specificities, starting with the small panel located in the center of the dashboard, which will allow you to manage some infotainment functions through shortcut keys. For the rest, the setting of the electric car will be confirmed, presenting a double screen for the 7-inch instrument panel and infotainment.

Il display dell’infotainment it will have a diagonal of 10.25 inches and will be of the touchscreen type. This is the nerve center of the car which will allow the management of the various functions, including connectivity with smartphones via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This advanced interior reflects Fiat’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technologies and an interactive, connected driving experience for its customers.

The engines planned for the launch in Italy, pending official confirmations, include Fiat 600, with a 156 HP electric motor, a 54 kWh lithium battery and a range of about 400 km; Fiat 600 petrol and hybrid, with a 100 and 136 bhp 1.2 Turbo engine.

Suspension will likely include a MacPherson strut up front and a torsion beam rear, offering a setting that’s comfortable without being too stiff. If we look closely at the profile of the car, we can see the classic Avenger C-pillar and the future 600 is expected to have a slightly longer than 4 metersoffering Jeep-like rear space that is perhaps more comfortable for up to four adults.

They don’t escape the performance: acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes approximately 10 seconds and the top speed is 180 km/h. Fuel consumption according to the Wltp cycle is around 5 liters per 100 kilometers travelled. The electric version offers acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in about 9 seconds and the top speed will be 150 km/h. These are numbers that testify to Fiat’s attention to a satisfying driving experience,

Indeed, these performances reflect theevolution of technologies in the automotive industryoffering both a more traditional, but still efficient internal combustion version, and an electric variant that is more dynamic and with a significant range.

Fiat 600 2023, when will we see it

Like other manufacturers, Stellantis is exploiting the full potential of the STLA Small platform, which is based on the CMP platform developed by the former French group PSA. Fiat’s tradition has been respected: the main innovations for the Italian market will be presented on 4 July, as was the case for the historic Fiat 500 in 1957. Fiat has remained faithful to this tradition. The start of sales is expected in September.

The only information we don’t know at the moment concerns the prices. It will be interesting to understand in which market segment Fiat intends to position itself compared to its sister Jeep. In the event that it is a fully thermal car, the starting price is likely to be slightly lower than the current Avenger (23,900 euros online) but an upward adjustment cannot be ruled out.

The most attractive price will be that of the electric version. Considering that the Jeep electric car starts at 37,900 euros, if Fiat were able to offer a slightly less than 35,000 eurosit could be an electric car that is competitive with Chinese cars.

