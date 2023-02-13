Home World New footage of the earthquake in Turkey | Info
World

New footage of the earthquake in Turkey | Info

by admin
New footage of the earthquake in Turkey | Info

This is what the situation was like in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on that fateful February 6.

Izvor: Youtube/Screenshot/Reuters

It’s been a week since the terrible earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, and the police released a new video that shows what the situation was like in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on that fateful February 6.

Surveillance cameras showed how, in the early hours of the morning, people started running away from the buildings that started collapsing as a joke. Some high-rise buildings first shook, and then completely collapsed.


Earthquake in Turkey
Source: Youtube/Reuters

Let us remind you that in a series of strong earthquakes, the strongest of which was 7.7 degrees, more than 38.000 People. According to the latest data, at least 29.605 people died in Turkey in two major earthquakes. The death toll from the earthquake in Syria has reached 8.500said WHO Director for Emergencies in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, Rick Brennan.

The survivors, many of them homeless, could experience a “secondary disaster” as the snow and cold worsen the already terrible conditions in which they live, the ZSO announced.

The death toll is feared to rise as rescue teams search through the rubble of thousands of collapsed buildings. More than 80,000 people were injured in two devastating earthquakes.

(WORLD)

See also  Climate: the time to save us has already expired

You may also like

Indictment against eight people for drugs | Info

Competition for geologists in the Region, the Tar...

Orhan Pamuk is above authoritarian regimes

The search for the Abe shooting will end...

Udinese – Breaking Thin-fans? The next few weeks...

The play The host: “The street is the...

The Hong Kong SAR rescue team is in...

«We have no friends or relatives here, we...

NASA photographed a piece of the north pole...

The Israeli government has legalized nine settlements in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy