NEW FRONTS, THE FIRE IS EXPANDING

MONDOCANE, episode XXVI

Where we struggle around some issues that to say crucial is an understatement. Realize this:

Me censored as a blogger for writing about the untouchable Elly Schlein, without insults for charity; the Italian society censored, through media concealment, even of RAI, in its right to know a great initiative of direct democracy, the referendum against weapons and against war; Michelangelo Severgnini censored by Youtube which removed the documentary of him “Referendum”,

precisely.

Those who erase history, memory, the past, trying to remove the greats of our literature from school (Susanna Tamaro, the syrupy author of “Go where your heart takes you”); or rewriting, deforming and slandering the story of our struggle for national unity, attributing it to a band of criminals and shady businessmen and regretting that this unity was not either Bourbon, or even of a State of the Church enlarged from the Alps and Lilybaeum (“The other history of Italy”).

Central to this Mondocane could not but be, for someone who, for a certain stretch of his life, identified himself with Yugoslavia and with its heart, Serbia, the new assault on this country, through the intermediary Kosovar regime. We trace the stakes of a ruthless colonialism which, under NATO-EU leadership, aims at a Greater Albania, obviously NATO-coloured, and at the definitive normalization of the Western Balkans (the western ones are already EU and NATO and engaged against Russia).

It is the tool to get rid of the last Balkan anomaly, Serbia, standing proudly, independent and friendly to Russia and China. The first hundred thousand Serbs of Kosovo would have to pay the first price, on an equal footing with the Russians of Donbass. And the KFOR of NATO, led by Italy, is the protagonist of the umpteenth provocation, at the service of the warmongers of Washington and of the organized crime of Pristina. The Balkan front joins the Ukrainian and Taiwanese ones.

In the EcoMondocane segment, we take it out on eco-vandals, useful idiots, in perfect good faith with regard to youth labour, but completely indifferent to wars, pandemic devastation, rampant but organized poverty. And we also see very clearly who maneuvers and finances them. Surprise – or maybe not -: they are the same identical ones who maneuver and finance pandemics, mass migrations, digital innovations and AI, the fluidity of genders and individual and national identities.

And they are always the ones who love dialectics, debate, the free exchange of opinions so much that they gnash their teeth and make scissors, and soon handcuffs too, rattle on anyone who expresses an opinion based on facts.

