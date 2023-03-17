Home World New fuel prices March 17, 2023 | Info
World

New fuel prices March 17, 2023 | Info

by admin
New fuel prices March 17, 2023 | Info

The Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications announced new fuel prices today and they will be valid until next Friday.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

A liter of Eurodiesel will be available at the pumps from 15:00 until next Friday at the same time the maximum cost is 190 dinarsand gasoline Europremium BMB 174 dinars per liter.

Fuel has become cheaper again, prices are lower by a few dinars each compared to the previous seven days. Last week, the price of fuel was 194 dinars for a liter of Eurodiesel, and 177 dinars for a liter of Europremium BMB 95 gasoline.

The government amended the Decision on the temporary ban on the export of Eurodiesel EN 590 in order to ensure the safe supply of oil derivatives to the domestic market until March 31.

(World)

See also  Sanctions eased on Syria for sending aid | Info

You may also like

Israel shatters the dream of an Arab alliance...

Petrochemical Decree convinces Schifani “Protect the environment and...

featured Eni, Enel and banks From Investing.com

Cagliari transfer market / Giulini’s joker revealed: here’s...

Chill Chicos and Sebastián Cortés together in “Back...

Sleeping less than six hours | Magazine

«In the classroom when the Russians don’t bomb»-...

Blitz to the “scaro”, untraceable oranges and lemons:...

Israeli army killed 4 Palestinians, including a 16-year-old...

Udinese Market | Boarding in progress: first major...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy