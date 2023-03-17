The Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications announced new fuel prices today and they will be valid until next Friday.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

A liter of Eurodiesel will be available at the pumps from 15:00 until next Friday at the same time the maximum cost is 190 dinarsand gasoline Europremium BMB 174 dinars per liter.

Fuel has become cheaper again, prices are lower by a few dinars each compared to the previous seven days. Last week, the price of fuel was 194 dinars for a liter of Eurodiesel, and 177 dinars for a liter of Europremium BMB 95 gasoline.

The government amended the Decision on the temporary ban on the export of Eurodiesel EN 590 in order to ensure the safe supply of oil derivatives to the domestic market until March 31.

