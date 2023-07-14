Home » New funky stage at the Fresh Wave festival | Entertainment
The new decade of the Freshwave Festival on the waves of funky sound begins this summer with a new stage.

Izvor: Fresh Wave / Promo

He will perform on it Los Ombres Locos, Iron, Marquez V, Srđan Zrilić, Nikola Radišić, Oysha, White City Soul, Funky Fresh!

Join the biggest stars at the new edition of the festival, with a record number of performers, festival stages and zones, the biggest festival camp and the best festival production so far! All kinds of tickets are on sale for the upcoming Freshwave, which will gather some of the most desirable regional and world performers from August 10 – 12 at the Banja Luka fortress Kastel! We remind you that Regular Freshwave tickets are on sale:

– A REGULAR 3-day ticket is available at a price of 45€/89 KM
– A REGULAR 1-day ticket is available at a price of 18 €/35 KM
– A REGULAR 3-day VIP ticket is available at a price of 75€/149KM
– REGULAR 1-day VIP ticket is available at a price of 30€/59KM

By purchasing VIP tickets, you get the benefits of access to the festival’s VIP zone, which is located next to the festival’s Main stage, and in which, in addition to the best position at the festival, visitors have at their disposal the highest level of catering service, a cocktail bar, separate tables, special access to a separate toilet, with a limited number of visitors , that is, maximum comfort at the festival itself.

They have already confirmed their performances on several festival stages: Eelke Kleijn, Argy, Indira Paganotto, Ilario Alicante, Bart Skils, Miss Monique, Javier Portillo, Buč Kesidi, Sara Jo, Crni Cerak i Lacku, Vojko V. Mimi Mercedes i Grše, and the final stage brings the following performers to Kastel Fortress: Smoke Mardeljano, Lea Dobričić, Joma Maja, Marko Vuković, Forest People, DJ Iron and many others!

Festival tickets are available at the ticket service kupikartu.ba Secure your tickets for Freshwave2023 in time.

