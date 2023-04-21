Home » new gameplay and intro sequence
World

new gameplay and intro sequence

by admin
More than six months after the previous news, Ubisoft is back today to talk about The Division Heartland, the new free-to-play shooter set in The Division universe. The developers of the Red Storm team have in fact released a long demonstration of the gameplay to illustrate the mechanics of the game, also accompanying it with the introductory movie of the game.

We show you both videos below, reminding you that The Division Heartland is will mix PvP and PvE elements to offer us a gaming experience close to that offered by the Survival mode of the first The Division. Players will have to try to survive and manage their resources in the town of Silver Creek, and will have to be particularly careful during the night hours because the enemies will be more dangerous and fearsome.

We leave you with the videos: enjoy!

MX Video – The Division Heartland

